Clint Ehrlich Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson speaks with foreign policy specialist Clint Ehrlich
Author and political commentator Michael Brendan Dougherty writes, "Defining Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity as a core security i nterest of the United States, akin to possession of Massachusetts, is a form of insanity."

As a case in point, Clint Ehrlich has spent a significant amount of time in Russia and the broader region as a geopolitical researcher, making him somewhat a serious expert on the crisis. But his appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight is now causing a collective meltdown among establishment pundits not seen since the height of the Russiagate hysteria in recent years.

Days ago Ehrlich wrote that "The world is perched on the edge of an abyss. We may soon see the worst combat in Europe since WW2 - killing thousands of people, and raising the likelihood of nuclear war. It didn't have to be this way." And on Wednesday he had this to say: "My segment last night on Tucker Carlson is having a bigger impact than I ever imagined. It's causing pro-war pundits and politicians to lose their minds! Let's catalog their meltdowns...

Clint Ehrlich chronicles the avalanche of 'hate mail' he's received in less than 24 hours since his above segment with Fox's Tucker Carlson...


First, the man, the myth, the moron, Bill Kristol:
bill kristol tweet ukraine
ESPN anchor turned paranoid xenophobe, Keith Olbermann, says we're traitors
olbermann tweet
Four bad takes doesn't make one good one, David French.
david french twitter nato ukraine
Rick Wilson writes... this. He thinks "comrade" jokes are clever burns in 2022.
rick wilson twitter ukraine
Obama's favorite speechwriter says we're on the side of an "entho-nationalist authoritarian." The first part of that claim shows he has zero idea about Russian domestic politics, btw. Clownworld insult.
twitter war europe
This famous #RussiaGate believer thinks the segment makes Fox News a "hostile foreign propaganda outlet."
tweet garland fox news
The founder of the DailyKos now cheers on war with Russia from the Left!
Markos Moulitsas Twitter russians
A sitting Congressman calls Tucker and I "right-wing agitators spewing Russian propaganda."
tweet carson russians
CNN's chief White House correspondent says the segment was orchestrated by Russian intelligence
John Harwood Twitter fox new putin
Congressman who was seduced by a Chinese spy, now vocal about dangers of foreign influence!
Eric Swallwell Twitter Russia
Will anyone have the courage to call you out for being a twit, Joe Walsh?
Joe Walsh Twitter carlson putin tremp
This #resistance "fact checker" somehow ties my segment to .... January 6? How? Why?

Not relevant, since these aren't serious claims, just casual insults.
Luke Zaleski Twitter carlson russia
This lawyer with a big following wants Tucker to be prosecuted as an unregistered foreign agent!
Alexandra Chalupa Twitter FaRA
Academic specializing in propaganda... hallucinates seeing propaganda. Shocking.
Caroline Orr Bueno Twitter carlson russia propaganda
Film critic wants Tucker arrested for being an agent of a hostile foreign power. You can't make this stuff up.
Mark Hughes Twitter Carlson russia
Jonah Goldberg claims Ukraine would not be under U.S. military control if it joined NATO.

Apparently has no idea how NATO's command structure works.
Jonah Goldberg Twitter Ukraine nato
DailyBeast columnist says my segment will be "all over Russian TV."

This is... actually true. But Russian TV shows American stories about Russia whether the takes are positive or negative.
Julia Davis Twitter carlson russia media
Being #NeverTrump now means anyone you disagree with is in league with Putin
Cheri Jacobus Twitter
Hhmmmmm
russian bot meme
Ex-GOPer thinks being against war with Russia means we want to make America like Russia.

Totally logical conclusion...!
Nate Bell Twitter carlson russia
Natsec lawyer claims the segment "dusted off Soviet talking points."
Bradley P. Moss Twitter putin
CNN contributor doesn't have a good enough burn about Putin, so she throws in vaccines.
Frida Ghitis Twitter carlson russia vaccine
"Ebola expert" offers her takes on foreign policy. Results make you question her medical judgment.
Dena Grayson Twitter carlson russia
Reminder: The people who want to censor Tucker and me are the ones trying to make America MORE like Soviet Russia.
Jason O'Mahony Twitter carlson russia
More "comrade" jokes from these people. The 1980s called, they want their humor back.
Morten Overbye Twitter Russia Tucker cold war
I'm sure this joke sounded better in your head.
The Lincoln Project Twitter carlson russia
Because it sure seems like everyone in this thread is on the same page...

Who's controlling your teleprompter?
Justin Kanew Twitter carlson russia
Wow, I missed the craziest part of this tweet: