False statements from the Putin regime blame the victim, Ukraine, for Russia's aggression. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, occupies Crimea, controls armed forces in the Donbass, and has now amassed more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine while President Putin threatens "retaliatory military-technical" measures if his demands are not met.The blame forFearing for their own safety, residents of Crimea and Donbass chose not to live under the government of the followers of Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych. As a result,Moscow instigated the current crisis by placing more than 100,000 troops on the border of Ukraine, with no similar military activity on the Ukrainian side of the border. Russian military and intelligence entities are targeting Ukraine with disinformation attempting to paint Ukraine and Ukrainian government officials as the aggressor in the Russia-Ukraine relationship. The Russian government is trying to trick the world into believing Ukraine's behavior could provoke a global conflict and to convince Russian citizens of the need for Russian military action in Ukraine.This follows a pattern of Russian behavior of undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the region - invading and occupying parts of Georgia in 2008, and failing to honour its 1999 commitment to withdraw its troops and munitions from Moldova, where they remain without the government's consent.The Kiev authorities and the conniving West are trying to portray Russia as a party to the conflict in Donbass. However, in Paragraph 2 of the Package of Measures, the parties recognise Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk as parties to the conflict in relation to military issues and are further mentioned with regard to all other aspects of the settlement. Russia, in conjunction with the OSCE, is acting as a mediator in the Contact Group (CG) and the Normandy format alongside Germany and France.The law provides for a significant scale-up of exercises. In fact, the number of participants will double, and the quantity of materiel will increase by orders of magnitude.These actions contradict Paragraph 10 of the Package of Measures, which provides for the withdrawal of all foreign armed formations from the territory of Ukraine.The allegation that Russia has "occupied" parts of Georgia and refuses to withdraw its troops from Moldova is a sheer lie. Abkhazia and South Ossetia gained independence as a result of the aggressive policy of Tbilisi, andThe completion of the withdrawal of troops from Transnistria depends on the settlement of the conflict between Chisinau and Tiraspol, which is enshrined in OSCE documents that were adopted with the participation of the United States.Deploying more than 100,000 Russian troops, including battle-hardened combat forces and offensive weaponry with no plausible innocuous explanation, to the borders of a country that Russia has previously invaded and still occupies in places is no mere troop rotation. It is a clear, renewed Russian threat to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The buildup is paired with active disinformation measures designed to undermine confidence in the Ukrainian government and create a pretext for further Russian incursion.Russia regularly conducts military exercises on its territory and carries out snap inspections of troops. Meanwhile,By sending weapons and military advisers to Ukraine, the US is encouraging the Kiev regime's aggressive actions against its own population in Donbass.The United States and Russia are parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention. In accordance with its obligations under that international agreement, the United States does not use chemical weapons. However,Rather than fuel conflict in eastern Ukraine as Russia has done, the United States has provided more than $351 million in humanitarian assistance to those affected by Moscow's aggression there since 2014. Russia is using statements from high-level officials as well as disinformation and propaganda outlets to intentionally spread outright falsehoods to attempt to create a pretext for military action.There are no credible reports of any ethnic Russians or Russian speakers being under threat from the Ukrainian government. There are, however, credible reports that in Russia-occupied Crimea and in the Donbas, Ukrainians face suppression of their culture and national identity and live in an environment of severe repression and fear. In Crimea, Russia forces Ukrainians to assume Russian citizenship or lose their property, their access to healthcare, and their jobs. Those who peacefully express opposition to Russia's occupation or control face imprisonment on baseless grounds, police raids on their homes, officially sanctioned discrimination, and in some cases torture and other abuses. Religious and ethnic minorities are investigated and prosecuted as "extremists" and "terrorists."Violations of the rights of Ukraine's Russian-speaking population, which numbers in the millions, have reached a horrendous scale in Ukraine.In August 2021, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky went as far as to tell ethnic Russians to get out of the country in an undeniably xenophobic moment. In June 2021, Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremen saidOne wonders why the United States, usually so devoted to the cause of human rights, is refusing to notice the open discrimination faced by Russian-speaking Ukrainian citizens.As for the human rights situation in Crimea, including the status of ethnic minorities, it has not just improved after the peninsula's return to Russia but has changed completely. Unlike the former and current Ukrainian government, the Russian Federation is trying to preserve the unique multicultural space of the peninsula.President Biden has spoken with President Putin twice and US officials have held dozens of high-level meetings and phone calls with Russian and European counterparts as part of a comprehensive diplomatic effort to resolve this situation peacefully.The reference to the so-called "comprehensive diplomatic effort" is hypocritical and deceptive at best. In the period since December 15, 2021 when we officially sent Washington our drafts of the treaty on security guarantees and agreement on measures ensuring the security of Russia and the NATO countries, the Americans have mostly made obvious attempts to drag out discussions of specific parameters, which Russia proposed, at different expert levels and in various formats. Instead of taking a pause and focusing on answering the substance of the issues raised in the Russian documents,All this was done in addition to the endless intimidation of Russia with "painful" sanctions that are designed to bleed our economy dry and entrench the systematic challenge to Russia. Even the very publication by the State Department of such "recommendations" on the eve of the talks between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva can only be interpreted as an overt provocation. Mr Lavrov set forth in detail Russia's approaches during a news conference following the talks on security guarantees (hyperlink - https://www.mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/news/1795493 ).The alliance has discredited its reputation withReferences to the statements made by President of Russia Vladimir Putin in 2002 about NATO's defensive character are taken out of context and relate to the period when Russia and NATO were planning to pursue cooperation. NATO's subsequent aggressive policy towards Russia and eastward expansion have destroyed these intentions.NATO never promised not to admit new members.All these assurances can be found in the transcripts of the meetings, which are available today to the general public.NATO enlargement is not directed against Russia.Over the past 20 years, all NATO coalition forces have been concentrated precisely on the eastern flank.turning its waters into another area of instability. The previously calm and peaceful Baltic Sea has become a stage for military confrontation. The intensity of flights by NATO countries' reconnaissance aircraft has become a threat to civil air traffic.. Last year alone, about 120 exercises were conducted, during which offensive scenarios were enacted, with the implication that Russia is the hypothetical enemy.NATO is pursuing an extremely aggressive partnership policy and is eyeing the territories of Finland, Sweden, Ukraine and Georgia, while also making attempts to gain a foothold in Central Asia.