Fierce clashes between protesters and police in Brussels saw damage dealt to the European External Action Service building.Chaotic scenes unfolded on the streets of the Belgian capital, Brussels, on Sunday, as thousands of protesters joined a mass march against Covid-19 health passes and other restrictions introduced by European governments in the name of combating the pandemic.The protesters could be heard whooping and cheering as they threw plastic chairs at the police, who sought to disperse them with tear gas. Officers armed with shields and batons moved in tight formation to push the crowds away from a city park, RT videos showed.We want to point out that a large and ever-growing group of people no longer feel that they are heard in the social debate," Tom Meert, the head of Europeans United, told VRT broadcaster.A similar protest in early January resulted in dozens of arrests, even though it was described as "largely peaceful" by the media at the time. Police had not revealed information about any detentions linked to Sunday's protest at the time of writing. There have also been no reports about the number of injuries.The protest came as Belgium reported a spike in new Covid-19 infections that reached more than 60,000 a day last week and prompted the authorities to describe it as a "tsunami."