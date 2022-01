© Ruptly



The Austrian government's plan to make vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory has sparked mass protests.Thousands of Austrians took to the streets of Vienna to protest against an upcoming parliamentary vote to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory, with demonstrators calling for the government to be replaced.Austria has implemented some of the strictest Covid-19 response measures in the world - which equally have been met with some of the largest protests . Measures have included lockdowns only for the unvaccinated and a ban on those who have yet to receive the vaccine from entering restaurants and stores.If lawmakers back the latest government plan, Austria will become the first nation in the EU to make vaccination against Covid-19 obligatory.