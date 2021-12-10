© AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File



Austria's fourth national lockdown of the pandemic will end on Sunday but lockdown restrictions will remain for unvaccinated people,Wednesday.Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the end of the lockdown, Nehammer said.Nehammer stressed that unvaccinated people could end their lockdowns immediately by getting the jab, but also acknowledged that "it still takes a lot of convincing to get those who haven't even been vaccinated yet."The government announced last month thatUnder the lockdown, which started on Nov. 22, people were allowed to leave their homes only for specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising. Day care centers and schools remained open for those who need them, but parents were asked to keep children at home if possible.The country's seven-day infection rate declined by about half during the lockdown. It stood at 535.6 cases per 100,000 residents on Tuesday, down from more than 1,100 on the day the lockdown started., capping a round of upheaval triggered by the decision last week of Sebastian Kurz, the country's dominant political figure of recent years, to bow out of politics.Nehammer, 49, has been Austria's interior minister since early 2020. He also is taking over as leader of the conservative Austrian People's Party, which Kurz led to election victories in 2017 and 2019.