"Demolition and destruction are internally foreign to us Germans. We want to create, build, that is why it is so difficult for us to accept the methods and means of this war. One thing is clear: When we act unrelentingly harsh in some things and often even show relentlessly extreme cruelty towards Jews and partisans, this is only an unfortunately necessary defense against the far more inhuman atrocity that the hatred of those others had inflicted upon us. We would never conceive of senselessly tormenting another or even killing thousands in a gruesome manner, but what has already been done to us now and over many years by the Jews and their helpers must be avenged. A people that does not resist defilement, rape and ever new blows, has no honor and loses its right to exist. Jews have wrought great mischief in every sphere of moral and spiritual life. Now they have to pay for it.



In my view, there is a fundamental difference between the difficulties that the Volksdeutschen all over the world have to endure, the massacres in Vinnytsia (a city in Ukraine where the Germans exterminated all Jews in 1941, ed.) and our harsh measures against the Jews. The Jew has absolutely always lived for his own sake and not for the benefit of humanity. But why does he especially hate us Germans so much? Perhaps because he sees the opposite principle of life in German. Jews suck out the power sources of humanity due to an ancient hunger for power, purely for their own self-interest, while Germans, from a calling they feel deep down, bring new powers into the world, they want to do something for humanity and lead the way to that which is good. That the world will one day be made better by the German being, was a dream for our ancestors for centuries, but for us today a duty."

It is dangerous to use a group of people as a scapegoat for society's ills, or describe them as a source of disease or freeloaders. In history, there are many examples where this type of pejorative labeling occurred, the most horrific of which was the treatment of the Jews during the Second World War.While cleaning out his parental home, the German writer Joachim Krause (1946) found nearly two thousand letters and diaries in the attic that were written between 1933 and 1945. It was an incredible and painful discovery. Like a puzzle, the texts, once placed in chronological order, took on more and more meaning.The three young letter writers were his parents and his uncle, who had already died a 'hero's death' in 1942.In their diaries, the three described their political positions and discussed, among other things, the Jewish Dilemma. Krause came to the shocking discovery that his parents supported National Socialism; the children had never known that. The mother turned out to be a passionate admirer of Hitler, the uncle a fanatical officer. Only the father maintained a certain critical distance from the National Socialist ideology. The contents of the letters and diaries required the writer to thoroughly revise his image of his parents, and he did so by valiantly documenting the entire family history in the intense book Unknown Legacy , published in 2018.What makes this glimpse into that time so fascinating is that it shows exactly what state propaganda does to people. The newspaper Der Sonntag wrote that Unknown Legacy: "."According to the official historical narrative, the German people were largely oblivious as to what was being done to the Jews, but this book tells a different story: that many did know, and even applauded these 'measures'. We quote below a letter from Joachim Krause's mother during the war years which shows not only that the ordinary German wished ill on the Jews, but also that, in her opinion, the 'measures' against these people could not be harsh enough:The diaries show how much the ordinary German was poisoned by state propaganda. We are taught today that the Germans hated the Jews purely because of their race, it is clear from this letter that it was not so simple.The parelles can also be seen in the 'measures' that were taken against the Jews.In the Netherlands, it started whenin the air defense service on July 1, 1940. Then followed the prohibition to hire Jews into government service. Then they were no longer welcome in Amsterdam markets. In November, it was announced that Jewish officials were to be suspended; on February 21, 1941, they were fired. On January 7, Jews were banned from visiting cinemas. A few days later, all Jews had to register. Signs started to appear in various public places that read 'Jews not wanted'.May 31 1942: From this date, Jews were forbidden to visit swimming pools and beaches. They were also no longer allowed to rent rooms at some seaside resorts or visit public spaces there. On September 1,From September 15, Jews were forbidden to visit parks, zoos, cafes, restaurants, libraries, hotels, theatres, cinemas and museums. AndOn October 22, Jews had to leave non-Jewish associations and foundations. On December 5, all non-Dutch Jews had to report for 'voluntary emigration'. Public education for Jews was banned on January 9. On January 23, 1942,. On June 5, there was. On June 12,The unvaccinated are already being fired in many countries, a policy that [Dutch Prime Minister] Rutte is also attempting to implement, and they are no longer allowed to travel by public transport. In Canada they are not even allowed to leave their country anymore. Virologist and veterinarian Ab OsterhausRecently, Dr. Wendy Mittemeijer-Ooteman sounded the alarm on LinkedIn. The medical affairs pharma ethics consultant wrote : 'I actually didn't want to post anything about it, but this literally keeps me awake. Not because this pathetic grandfather without a moral compass [referring to Osterhaus] says this, but because no one confronts him about it in the moment. In pharma ethics, we call someone like Ab O. an 'opinion leader', an expert with formal and informal influence. One whose opinion is capable of leading and seducing a large group of people.The [Dutch public broadcasting organisation] NPO thought it was funny to come up with a Squid Game parody in the TV program De Sociëteit. And the NPO program Plakshot made a drillrap video . AndFVD Member of Parliament Pepijn van Houwelingen compared the clips with the genocide in Rwanda in the 1990s: 'Do you perhaps see parallels between Radio Milles Collines and the way in which the genocide in Rwanda came about?' he asked the Minister of Justice, 'and the genocidal satirical fantasy of violence as broadcast by the NPO in which a certain population group, in this case the unvaccinated, is massively shot?'On Radio Milles Collines, the Tutsis were called cockroaches that had to be killed. We all know how that ended, just as we know what the fate of the Jews was in World War II.Translated by SOTT.net