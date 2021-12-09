While cleaning out his parental home, the German writer Joachim Krause (1946) found nearly two thousand letters and diaries in the attic that were written between 1933 and 1945. It was an incredible and painful discovery. Like a puzzle, the texts, once placed in chronological order, took on more and more meaning.
The diaries revealed how the average German at the time was blinded by the state propaganda and cheered the demonization of the Jews. The parallels to what is happening today are both striking and shocking.
The three young letter writers were his parents and his uncle, who had already died a 'hero's death' in 1942.
In their diaries, the three described their political positions and discussed, among other things, the Jewish Dilemma. Krause came to the shocking discovery that his parents supported National Socialism; the children had never known that. The mother turned out to be a passionate admirer of Hitler, the uncle a fanatical officer. Only the father maintained a certain critical distance from the National Socialist ideology. The contents of the letters and diaries required the writer to thoroughly revise his image of his parents, and he did so by valiantly documenting the entire family history in the intense book Unknown Legacy, published in 2018.
What makes this glimpse into that time so fascinating is that it shows exactly what state propaganda does to people. The newspaper Der Sonntag wrote that Unknown Legacy: "not only shows how millions of people, infected with propaganda, thought and behaved at the time, but also how millions of times this was kept silent, and is still being kept silent."
According to the official historical narrative, the German people were largely oblivious as to what was being done to the Jews, but this book tells a different story: that many did know, and even applauded these 'measures'. We quote below a letter from Joachim Krause's mother during the war years which shows not only that the ordinary German wished ill on the Jews, but also that, in her opinion, the 'measures' against these people could not be harsh enough:
"Demolition and destruction are internally foreign to us Germans. We want to create, build, that is why it is so difficult for us to accept the methods and means of this war. One thing is clear: When we act unrelentingly harsh in some things and often even show relentlessly extreme cruelty towards Jews and partisans, this is only an unfortunately necessary defense against the far more inhuman atrocity that the hatred of those others had inflicted upon us. We would never conceive of senselessly tormenting another or even killing thousands in a gruesome manner, but what has already been done to us now and over many years by the Jews and their helpers must be avenged. A people that does not resist defilement, rape and ever new blows, has no honor and loses its right to exist. Jews have wrought great mischief in every sphere of moral and spiritual life. Now they have to pay for it.Parallels With Our Present Time
In my view, there is a fundamental difference between the difficulties that the Volksdeutschen all over the world have to endure, the massacres in Vinnytsia (a city in Ukraine where the Germans exterminated all Jews in 1941, ed.) and our harsh measures against the Jews. The Jew has absolutely always lived for his own sake and not for the benefit of humanity. But why does he especially hate us Germans so much? Perhaps because he sees the opposite principle of life in German. Jews suck out the power sources of humanity due to an ancient hunger for power, purely for their own self-interest, while Germans, from a calling they feel deep down, bring new powers into the world, they want to do something for humanity and lead the way to that which is good. That the world will one day be made better by the German being, was a dream for our ancestors for centuries, but for us today a duty."
The diaries show how much the ordinary German was poisoned by state propaganda. We are taught today that the Germans hated the Jews purely because of their race, it is clear from this letter that it was not so simple. German state propaganda convinced the German people that it was the other way around: that the Jews hated the Germans, and that it was they who sent the Germans to their deaths, caused great mischief and lived only for their own benefit and not for the benefit of humanity.
Today, similar sentiments are expressed towards unvaccinated people. According to [the Dutch Deputy Prime Minister] Hugo de Jonge, only vaccinated people have 'taken their responsibility' by being vaccinated, and unvaccinated people are antisocial and deserve to be expelled. Those who are vaccinated do so selflessly 'for others' and for the world, those who do not accept being vaccinated live only for themselves. According to state propaganda, unvaccinated people kill the vaccinated by taking up hospital beds, which prevents well-behaved vaccinated people from undergoing surgery.
The parelles can also be seen in the 'measures' that were taken against the Jews. As early as April 1 1933, the German state organized a boycott of Jewish entrepreneurs and independent professionals. In September 1935, the state promulgated extensive legislation on nationality and citizenship. With these laws, Jews were placed outside the 'German community'.
In the Netherlands, it started when Jews were forbidden to work in the air defense service on July 1, 1940. Then followed the prohibition to hire Jews into government service. Then they were no longer welcome in Amsterdam markets. In November, it was announced that Jewish officials were to be suspended; on February 21, 1941, they were fired. On January 7, Jews were banned from visiting cinemas. A few days later, all Jews had to register. Signs started to appear in various public places that read 'Jews not wanted'.
Lockdown for Jews
While lockdowns for unvaccinated people are now in effect, like in Austria and in the Netherlands with '2G rules', during WW2, lockdowns were only for Jews. These were the 'measures' then: Jewish students were no longer allowed to study at university. On March 12 1942, they were no longer allowed to have their own company. April 1: Jews in the Dutch city of Haarlem were no longer allowed to enter cafes, restaurants, cinemas, theatres, libraries and swimming pools.
May 31 1942: From this date, Jews were forbidden to visit swimming pools and beaches. They were also no longer allowed to rent rooms at some seaside resorts or visit public spaces there. On September 1, Jewish students were prohibited from attending regular schools and educational institutions.
From September 15, Jews were forbidden to visit parks, zoos, cafes, restaurants, libraries, hotels, theatres, cinemas and museums. And Jews were no longer allowed to travel or relocate without a permit. From this moment on, signs with the text 'Forbidden for Jews' appeared in the streets. On October 20, the Jewish Council was obliged to register all Jews in the Netherlands. There was also a new regulation that restricted Jews from exercising certain professions and made them dependent on a permit. And it became much easier to fire Jews.
On October 22, Jews had to leave non-Jewish associations and foundations. On December 5, all non-Dutch Jews had to report for 'voluntary emigration'. Public education for Jews was banned on January 9. On January 23, 1942, identity cards of Jews were marked with the letter 'J'. On June 5, there was a complete travel ban for Jews. On June 12, Jews were banned from shopping outside at certain times and they were only allowed to enter a limited number of shops. Jews were no longer allowed to practice sports. June 30: Curfew imposed. Jews had to be home between 8 PM and 6 AM. July 6: Jews are no longer allowed to visit non-Jews.
The similarities to what is being done to unvaccinated people today should be clear for all to see. But very few do, it seems. Laws are being changed for 2G policies, which will no longer allow testing for access to certain establishments, putting unvaccinated people in the exact same situation as Jews during WW2. The unvaccinated are already being fired in many countries, a policy that [Dutch Prime Minister] Rutte is also attempting to implement, and they are no longer allowed to travel by public transport. In Canada they are not even allowed to leave their country anymore. Virologist and veterinarian Ab Osterhaus said at Op1 that he would prefer to 'isolate' unvaccinated as he does with sick animals, to 'recognize them by the nose' and 'to be able to systematically persecute them'.
No Moral Compass
Recently, Dr. Wendy Mittemeijer-Ooteman sounded the alarm on LinkedIn. The medical affairs pharma ethics consultant wrote: 'I actually didn't want to post anything about it, but this literally keeps me awake. Not because this pathetic grandfather without a moral compass [referring to Osterhaus] says this, but because no one confronts him about it in the moment. In pharma ethics, we call someone like Ab O. an 'opinion leader', an expert with formal and informal influence. One whose opinion is capable of leading and seducing a large group of people. I have been trained to assess these opinion leaders for ethical behavior and decide whether or not to work with them. In this case my free advice would be: don't work with this man.'
The [Dutch public broadcasting organisation] NPO thought it was funny to come up with a Squid Game parody in the TV program De Sociëteit in which unvaccinated people are shot. And the NPO program Plakshot made a drillrap video in which young people are threatened that if they do not get vaccinated they will get 'pricked', which is slang in Dutch for stabbed with a knife. And someone said on NPO Radio 1[to the unvaccinated]: 'You all can just die.' Consider also the whole discussion about denying unvaccinated the right to receive care, and now also the right to work and provide for one's livelihood.
FVD Member of Parliament Pepijn van Houwelingen compared the clips with the genocide in Rwanda in the 1990s: 'Do you perhaps see parallels between Radio Milles Collines and the way in which the genocide in Rwanda came about?' he asked the Minister of Justice, 'and the genocidal satirical fantasy of violence as broadcast by the NPO in which a certain population group, in this case the unvaccinated, is massively shot?'
On Radio Milles Collines, the Tutsis were called cockroaches that had to be killed. We all know how that ended, just as we know what the fate of the Jews was in World War II. It is shocking that today's 'good citizens' are sometimes as resentful towards unvaccinated people as ordinary Germans were towards Jews at the time. That, combined with the government's policy of excluding unvaccinated people from society and further destroying them, causes one to fear the worst for the future.
Translated by SOTT.net