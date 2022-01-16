© Remco de Waal ANP



Utrecht

Saturday's protests by dozens of bar and cafe owners, who opened in defiance of the government's closure orders, passed off without problems Dirk Beljaarts, director of hospitality industry lobby group KHN, told television talk show Nieuwsuur thatBeljaarts described the public support for Saturday's protests as 'heartwarming', adding that if opening cafes was 'so life-threatening', mayors would have acted to close them down.because of the surge in coronavirus cases.On Saturday, however, cafes and restaurants all over the country opened their doors for a time in protest,In Valkenburg and Venlo in Limburg, cafés opened and council officials did not intervene, local broadcaster1Limburg reported. Hylke van der Werf, from café Thús in Drachten, told Omrop Fryslan he only got the keys to his premises two years ago.'We've been closed more than we have been open,' he said. 'We're opening now for a little bit. We don't want to ask for financial help, we want to earn it ourselves.'In Utrecht, café owner Gijs Werschkull said he was opening his cafes for the day because the sector had been extremely hard hit by the closures. 'I hope the mayor sees this as a protest,' he told RTV Utrecht.Mayor Sharon Dijksma reportedly turned down his invitation to lunch but said she would be pressing the government to rethink its decision and to be generous in its compensation to the sector.despite the closure orders.