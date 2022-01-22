© Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The continent has yet to turn the tables on this pandemic. So long as the virus continues to circulate, further pandemic waves are inevitable."

Only 10 percent of the African population are fully vaccinated, according to the WHO.

Describing the 56-day flareup as Africa's "shortest upsurge yet," the World Health Organization's African regional office said newlyIn a statement issued after a weekly press briefing, the office also said South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, had seenOnly North Africa reported an increase in cases last week, "with a 55 percent spike", it said.Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's regional director for Africa, warned however: "She said the, but also gain increased and equitable access to critical COVID-19 therapeutics to save lives and effectively combat this pandemic."The continent, with a population of 1.2 billion, has been relatively unscathed by the pandemic, reporting 234,913 deaths from 10.5 million cases, according to AFP tallies.