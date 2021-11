© RELEX Solutions/KJN

Why are deaths down in the United Kingdom, but not in Germany?

Now a familiar but important point:

Germany and the United Kingdom have essentially identical rates of vaccination. In both countries, about 67% percent of everyone is vaccinated.In fact, here in Germany our vaccination rates are likely understated, so we may even be slightly ahead of the British.Despite all of this vaccination, German mortality is more or less identical to that seen last year. On 16 November 2020, we had around 2 deaths per million, and right on schedule we are back at 2 deaths per million now.The United Kingdom is also at 2 deaths per million right now, but this is just a third of the mortality they had last year, and the curve is totally different:Well, there is the dry tinder theory, and theAll that makes a big difference.While Germany has vaccinated 85.7% of everyone aged 60 and over, the United Kingdom has vaccinated these cohorts well in excess of 90%:That might seem a small difference,ne or two hundred thousand vaccinations in these groups can make a serious difference, for we have seen that the vaccines do reduce the risk of severe outcome. The effect fades, but even seven or eight months after vaccination, a vaccinated 80 year-old is the equivalent of an unvaccinated 70 year-old, as far as SARS-2 is concerned.That's far less than the vaccinators pretend, but even lacklustre reductions in risk can matter enormously, where that risk is substantial.We know from studies on influenza vaccination , that those most at-risk of dying from the flu are strikingly less likely to receive flu shots. This creates an illusion of high efficacy against severe outcome. There appear to be many reasons for this. Some of the unvaccinated arebut a crucial subset will be people who are for whatever reason hard to reach, because they areSome of them will bewho don't speak German, orwho refuse medical treatment in general, or whatever.I suggest that this is what is happening now, and why places like Germany and Austria have been seized by such a frenzy for universal vaccination.None of this will do anything to bring deaths down, but as they vaccinate more healthy low-risk people, their efficacy statistics will only improve, which will in turn drive their mania and religious certainty to new heights.What would very likely have made a difference, would have been finding and offering vaccines to that tiny 0.5% of the unvaccinated who are most likely to die, while the weather was still good and there was little risk of first-dose infection enhancement.Vaccinating millions of young people will do nothing, aside from causing short-term case spikes and deaths in some subset of them.