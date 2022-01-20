Society's Child
British woman Angela Glover dies after trying to rescue dogs in Tonga tsunami
Gareth Milner
GBN
Mon, 17 Jan 2022 13:39 UTC
GBN
Mon, 17 Jan 2022 13:39 UTC
Angela Glover, from Brighton, died after an undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific nation on Saturday, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore.
Her brother Nick Eleini said: "I understand that this terrible accident came about as they tried to rescue their dogs.
"As you can imagine, her family is devastated and we respectfully request that we are given privacy to grieve."
Communications with Tonga remain extremely limited following an undersea communications cable being severed during the tsunami, repairs could take weeks to retore full contact.
