"The clouds that people could see in the distance, the booming noises and then the waves coming from the first tsunami...The next step is when the ash clouds spread across Tongatapu, and that ash cloud is so dense with fine ash particles that it blocks the sun completely, so it gets really dark."

"The large and explosive lateral spread of the eruption suggests that it was probably the biggest one since about the 1991 eruption of Pinatubo."

"The acid associated with the volcanic ash can burn the leaves of crops, leafy vegetables, things like that. It's pretty bad for a lot of crops, particularly broadleaf crops - bananas and squash, things like that. Acid rain can cause the burning of plant leaves and so on, as well."

"We haven't seen a volcanic tsunami of this magnitude in over 100 years. This is pretty much shattering the mould. One of the tricky things about tsunamis is that they happen very infrequently; think about the Japanese tsunami and its predecessor was over 1000 years beforehand. We haven't seen very many volcanic tsunamis. We've certainly never seen a volcanic tsunami that has affected the entire Pacific in this way."

Early data from Tonga's violent volcanic eruption suggests it is the biggest since Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines 30 years ago, volcanologist Shane Cronin says.The eruption of the underwatersaid scenes on the ground would have"This is an eruption best witnessed from space," he said.The index estimates the strength and potential impact of an eruption on an eight-point scale, with each successive interval representing a tenfold increase in energy. Cronin said a VEI-5 eruption would happen once or twice in a decade globally.Cronin said Tonga's water supply and agriculture could be severely affected in the fallout from the eruption and international aid will be critical. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said the Defence Force's top focus was delivering clear water to Tonga.Cronin said as well as being a health hazard,He said drinking ash-contaminated water could cause an upset stomach and health issues.Most tsunami are triggered by underwater earthquakes, and only about 5 percent of historical tsunamis have been caused by volcanic eruptions, she said.Lane said the only similar volcanic tsunami event was Indonesia's Krakatau eruption in 1883, which killed tens of thousands of people and obliterated the island.Atmosphere pressure disturbances from the volcano saw sea level disturbances recorded across the Pacific afterwards, including in New Zealand, wherein areas including Warkworth and the upper reaches of Waitemata harbour."Tsunami scientists are literally going, 'Wow', about this," Lane said.