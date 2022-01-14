Society's Child
Transgender sex offender in jail for child rape celebrated by liberal press as activist hero
Thu, 13 Jan 2022 14:02 UTC
As detailed by 4w, Rayne Bennett, who was convicted in 2016 of sexually abusing a child, was placed on a sex offender registry for 25 years. KSN reported that Bennett, who was born Jacob Lawrence Pina, held the victim against her will and raped her.
Bennett started claiming transgender identity and adopted the name "Rayne Aloysius Constantine Rose Bennett" while awaiting trial. When he was later sentenced, he was placed in a men's prison. Immediately thereafter, Bennett sought out a mental health professional for a gender dysphoria diagnosis to secure transfer to a women's prison but his efforts were ultimately rejected by prison staff who did not believe his claim of being transgender.
Bennett was recently profiled by NPR, the Topeka Capital-Journal, and the Leavenworth Times as a source to highlight the hardships faced by trans-identifying inmates in Kansas prisons.
As observed by 4w, none of the publications, which wrote "gushing" pieces about the convicted rapist, cared to identify the crime for which he was convicted. Bennett is also referred to by "she/her" pronouns in the articles despite failing to be diagnosed for gender dysphoria.
Instead, Bennett was given a platform to accuse Kansas prison staff of giving him poor treatment, and framing a narrative that would enable him and other men to transfer into women's prisons merely by identifying as women.
In the articles, Bennett claimed he filed multiple complaints against corrections staff for misconduct, including "misgendering." The Kansas Department of Corrections denies having copies of any such complaints.
- China faces Omicron test just weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics
- Another Republican lawmaker compares Covid passes to Nazi Germany
- Blinken says US stumped over Havana syndrome as more diplomats fall ill
- Producer prices grew record 9.7 percent in 2021
- Pathologizing politics: The difference between pathocracy studies and the F-scale
- Rare African script holds clues to the evolution of writing
- Extremely rare 2000-year-old wooden figure unearthed in a Buckinghamshire ditch
- Earliest human remains in eastern Africa dated to more than 230,000 years ago
- Mysterious ancient tombs reveal 4,500-year-old highway network in north-west Arabia
- Ancient Mesopotamian discovery transforms knowledge of early farming
- Contrary to Hollywood, study finds medieval warhorses were surprisingly small in stature
- 6th century mosaic revealed in Turkey during excavation
- Giant 'sea dragon' surfaces in one of Britain's 'greatest ever' prehistoric finds
- 'After 900 nuclear tests on our land, US wants to ethnically cleanse us': meet the most bombed nation in the world
- Flashback: Geomythology looks to ancient stories for hints of scientific truth
- 3,000 year-old tombs of wealthy Chinese "Ce" clan discovered
- State archive error reveals Israeli minister Aharon Zisling said he could 'forgive instances of rape' in redacted 1948 documents
- Why did the world choose a gold standard instead of a silver standard?
- Flashback: The Dispilio Tablet: The earliest known written text?
- Archaeologists say horned 'Viking' helmets were actually from a different civilization
- A brief history of time
- Belgium complicit in killing of popular African leader Prince Louis Rwagasore, book claims
- Arctic hunter-gatherers were advanced ironworkers more than 2,000 years ago
- Ancient petroglyphs in Iran on the verge of destruction
- Word goes woke: Microsoft introduces politically correct feature that suggests alternatives for 'offensive' phrases like 'mankind'
- Teenage hacker takes control of more than 20 Teslas through a flaw in third-party software
- Study of hydras indicates there was sleep before there were brains
- Sheldrake vindicated. The Morphogenic Field is real and scientists show how to use it to understand nature
- Newly discovered type of 'strange metal' could lead to deep insights
- Solar Cycle 25 sunspot count exceeds expectations for 15 straight months - NOAA
- Premature rejection in science: The case of the Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis
- Chemists use DNA to build the world's tiniest antenna
- US surgeons successfully implant pig heart in human
- Experiment reveals antimatter and matter respond to gravity in the same way
- China's Chang'E-5 lander makes first onsite detection of water on the moon
- New cholera strain replaced older strains during the seventh cholera pandemic
- Google & Facebook fined for spying on users
- Cosmic first: Scientists observe red supergiant just before it explodes
- Coherent interstellar magnetic field detected
- Researchers find that goldfish can learn how to drive
- Science is in trouble
- Gravitational action of sun and moon influences behavior of animals and plants - study
- Asteroid the size of two Empire State Buildings approaching Earth
- Bacterial Flagellum Demonstrates the Explanatory and Predictive Power of Engineering Models
- Snowcat completely buried by recent snowfall in Wolf Creek Ski Area, Colorado - 18 feet of snow so far this season
- Yakutat in Alaska declares disaster emergency, citing an imminent threat of roofs collapsing due to heavy snow loads
- Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways in Kentucky
- Thousands displaced, at least 15 dead after more floods and landslides in Minas Gerais, Brazil - 8 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Geomagnetic storm watch issued for Earth: Impact possible late Saturday
- Rare snowy owl soars over Washington DC
- Wolf population growing near Athens, Greece
- Dead whale washes ashore in Little Compton, Rhode Island
- Man dies after being attacked by dogs inside house in Lampeter, Wales
- Hundreds of thousands left without electricity amid record-breaking heatwave in Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Snow storms hit northern, northeastern Japan - foot of snow in just 3 hours
- Waterspout in the Bali Strait, Indonesia
- Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake in northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge
- 2 powerful earthquakes of magnitudes 6.8 and 6.6 hit Alaska - 3 of such strength globally within 12 hours
- China's winter wonderland of frozen waterfalls and snow-capped mountains
- Schools and roads closed as flash floods hit south-west France
- Two snowshoers, dog killed by weekend avalanche in Summit County, Colorado
- Best of the Web: Cyprus earthquake: Powerful 6.6 magnitude tremor rocks region shaking homes
- Cyclone leaves Fiji causing widespread flooding
- Shallow 6.2 magnitude earthquake off Kermadec Islands
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on January 12
- Meteor fireball over Texas on January 7
- Meteor fireball over the Philippines on January 9
- Meteor fireball lights up sky above Mexico City on January 7
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (Jan. 7)
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Jan. 7)
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on January 9
- Impressive meteor fireball over Spain (January 9)
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and other states on January 7
- Meteor fireball over France on January 6
- Meteor fireball over England on January 6
- NASA says Pittsburgh New Year's Day meteor explosion equivalent to 30 tonnes of TNT
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on January 3
- Meteor fireball over Italy, Austria, Germany and Switzerland on January 3
- Meteor fireball over Texas on January 4
- Meteor fireball over Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska on January 2
- Meteor fireball over Germany and other countries on January 1
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on December 31
- Meteor fireball over Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas on December 30
- Giant meteor fireball caught on ring camera in Billings, Montana on December 21
The world of men is dreaming, it has gone mad in its sleep, and a snake is strangling it, but it can't wake up.
