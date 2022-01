A transgender-identifying person who was born male has been featured in multiple articles complaining about the hardships faced by trans-identifying inmates in American prisons.As detailed by 4w , Rayne Bennett, who was convicted in 2016 of sexually abusing a child, was placed on a sex offender registry for 25 years.Bennett started claiming transgender identity and adopted the name "Rayne Aloysius Constantine Rose Bennett" while awaiting trial. When he was later sentenced, he was placed in a men's prison.Instead, Bennett was given a platform to accuse Kansas prison staff of giving him poor treatment, and framing a narrative that would enable him and other men to transfer into women's prisons merely by identifying as women.In the articles, Bennett claimed he filed multiple complaints against corrections staff for misconduct, including "misgendering." The Kansas Department of Corrections denies having copies of any such complaints.