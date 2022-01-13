© AP Photo/Claudia Lauer



All four people on board a medical helicopter, including a sick infant, survived the crash landing outside a Pennsylvania church.A medical helicopter transporting an infant to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia crashed in a nearby suburb, narrowly missing power lines and a church. Everyone on board survived without life-threatening injuries."It's a miracle, it's an absolute miracle, here what you see behind me," said Bernhardt."We're blessed as a community and as a fire department," said Fire Chief Thomas Sawyer.The child was taken to an area hospital as police sought to notify the family, which is reportedly in nearby Maryland. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they were investigating.