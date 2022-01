The head of Denmark's foreign intelligence agency, Lars Findsen, was arrested last month as part of a case linked to a leak of "highly classified" information, reports have revealed.Findsen, the head of the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (DDIS), has been, according to the Danish TV2 channel, citing unnamed sources.He was reportedly, when the Copenhagen City Court pulled back the curtain on the little-known case. Authorities are still treating the probe with the utmost secrecy and veryto the public.On the day of the arrest, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) issued a short press release saying that four "current and former members" of both the DDIS and PET were arrested and searches of various addresses were carried out.All four were charged with leaking "highly classified information from PET and DDIS," the statement said, adding that the arrests were the result of a long-running investigation into the leaks conducted by both intelligence services.Leaking information from the intelligence services can result in up to 12 years in prison, the media said.Findsen was relieved of his duties by Defense Minister Trine Bramsen along with two other defense intelligence officials back in August 2020 over another scandal.