© Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images



The trend is 'invading many circles and public institutions,' says Catholic Church leader.Pope Francis issued a warning Monday against so-called cancel culture during his annual address to the Vatican's Diplomatic Corps.In the speech to representatives from the 183 countries accredited to the Holy See, the pope declared getting vaccinated a "moral obligation" — and he also came out swinging on the issue of "cancel culture," whereby people are ostracized, particularly online, for making remarks that are deemed to be politically incorrect.He concluded his attack on cancel culture by saying, "Diplomacy is called to be truly inclusive, not canceling but cherishing the differences and sensibilities that have historically marked various peoples."Last week, the Pontiff made headlines by criticizing people as selfish who choose to own pets rather than have kids.