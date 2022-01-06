In a move likely to raise the hackles of millions of cats, dogs and their human cohabitees, Pope Francis has suggested that couples who prefer pets to children are selfish.Wading into a debate noted for its toxic tone on social media, the leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics said substituting pets for children "takes away our humanity".Pet keeping was "a denial of fatherhood and motherhood and diminishes us, takes away our humanity", he said. The consequence was that "civilisation grows old without humanity because we lose the richness of fatherhood and motherhood, and it is the country that suffers"."Crazy cat ladies" and couples with "fur babies" are frequently trolled on social media. The former are depicted as lonely, unloved women, and the latter as self-centred narcissists or careerists for whom babies and children are inconvenient.During the Covid-19 pandemic there has been a further marked fall in the birth rate. In Italy 22% fewer babies were born in December 2020 than in the same month a year earlier. In Spain the drop was 20%, and in France 13%.Instead, she and her partner, both in their 20s, had welcomed a Siberian Husky puppy into their lives. Some couples opt to be childless out of environmental or financial concerns.Francis, who has previously denounced the "demographic winter", or falling birthrates in the developed world, is not known to have a pet at his Vatican residence. But he has been photographed stroking dogs. He allowed a baby lamb to be draped over his shoulders during Epiphany in 2014 and has petted a tiger and panther cub.In 2014 Francis told Il Messaggero newspaper that having pets instead of children was "another phenomenon of cultural degradation", and that emotional relationships with pets was easier than the "complex" relationship between parents and children.