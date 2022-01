© Bernard Chantal/Shutterstock



The federal government slashed in half the number of doses of the monoclonal antibodies therapy shipped to Florida from 30,000 to 15,000 this week, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).DeSantis said the 15,000 dozen received would be "immediately utilized to support new monoclonal antibody sites."The Epoch Times reported Jan. 3 that the U.S. Health and Human Services Administration had relaxed its policies on limiting the monoclonal antibody drugs paving the way for Florida to receive 30,000 treatments. The plan for those doses was to set up new treatment centers in high-need areas throughout south and central Florida.The governor asked the state legislature to set aside almost $1 billion to aid in fighting COVID-19 and making monoclonal antibodies available to "every Floridian who needed it."The announcement of the shortfall in monoclonal antibody treatments comes one day after the governor made remarks about the Jan. 6 anniversary and how "corporate media" and Washington would celebrate the day as "their Christmas.""They are going to take this and milk this for anything they could to try to be able to smear Donald Trump," he told reporters on Jan. 6.Requests from the governor's office on why they think Florida was shortchanged on the treatment drug were not answered by press time.Jannis Falkenstern is an Epoch Times reporter who covers the state of Florida.