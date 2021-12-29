monoclonal antibody
On Tuesday, Florida Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladopo sent a searing letter to the Biden administration's Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, accusing the Biden administration of "actively preventing the effective distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments in the U.S."

Ladopo pointed out that in August, Florida GOP governor Ron DeSantis had "announced a rapid increase in the availability of monoclonal antibody therapy treatments across the state," adding, "In a matter of weeks, the state had 25 monoclonal antibody sites up and running - leading the nation in widespread early COVID-19 treatment availability."

"By mid-September, the State of Florida provided this life-saving treatment to nearly 100,000 patients," he continued. "These sites served 5,000 patients a day at the peak and nearly 30,000 per week. Florida pioneered monoclonal antibodies as a statewide solution to prevent severe illness and reduce the strain of COVID-19 on the state's hospital systems."

Ladopo noted that soon after Florida had reached 100,000 people with their monoclonal antibody treatments, HHS "announced a dramatic reduction in the number of monoclonal antibodies to be allocated to the State of Florida." He recalled, "Governor DeSantis moved quickly to acquire Sotrovimab from GlaxoSmithKline to help alleviate the artificial shortage caused by this sudden shift from HHS. "

"The federal government is actively preventing the effective distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments in the U.S.," Ladopo charged. "The sudden suspension of multiple monoclonal antibody therapy treatments from distribution to Florida removes a health care provider's ability to decide the best treatment options for their patients in this state. This shortsightedness is especially evident given that the federal government effectively prohibited states from purchasing these monoclonal antibodies and serving their populations directly."

"The Biden administration recently paused shipments of COVID-19 antibody treatments manufactured by major drug companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly amid claims that such treatments are not effective against the omicron variant of the coronavirus," Fox News noted.

The Biden administration claimed in September that it was cutting shipments of the treatments to seven states, including Florida, because those states were using 70% of the nation's supply, WFLA reported.