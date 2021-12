On Tuesday, Florida Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladopo sent a searing letter to the Biden administration's Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, accusing the Biden administration of "actively preventing the effective distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments in the U.S."Ladopo pointed out that in August, Florida GOP governor Ron DeSantis had "announced a rapid increase in the availability of monoclonal antibody therapy treatments across the state," adding, "In a matter of weeks, the state had 25 monoclonal antibody sites up and running - leading the nation in widespread early COVID-19 treatment availability."Ladopo noted that soon after Florida had reached 100,000 people with their monoclonal antibody treatments, HHS "announced a dramatic reduction in the number of monoclonal antibodies to be allocated to the State of Florida." He recalled, "Governor DeSantis moved quickly to acquire Sotrovimab from GlaxoSmithKline to help alleviate the artificial shortage caused by this sudden shift from HHS. "The Biden administration claimed in September that it was cutting shipments of the treatments to seven states, including Florida, because those states were using 70% of the nation's supply, WFLA reported.