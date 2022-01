© The Edgewater



"We can't force people to get vaccinated, and I certainly would be strongly against that. So that leaves people in the situation of either being forced to do something they don't want to do, or they leave their job."

"If I were a cancer patient, I would rather have a doctor or nurse who is unvaccinated than not have one at all. And I think we're coming down to that point where we have to choose between a perfect world and one where we're still getting health care."

Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol are moving to allow people who've already had COVID-19 to get credit for overcoming the virus.The Assembly Committee on Constitution and Ethics is discussing AB 675 which would require businesses in the state toRep. David Murphy, R-Greenville, said at a hearing o the measure WednesdayThe push comes as companies across the state wait to seewhich is scheduled to hear arguments Friday on lawsuits challenging the mandate.It also comes as Wisconsin is reporting new records in coronavirus cases, and as hospitals across the state are filling up.Wisconsin's Department of Health Services reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, almost all of them omicron cases. While omicron is more contagious than previous variants, it is so far been found to be less severe.The state's Hospital Association reported just over 2,000 people in the hospital with the virus, including over 460 in the ICU.