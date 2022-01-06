Two oarfish were washed ashore Thursday morning, January 6, in the coastal village of Macabug, Ormoc City.were still alive when they were spotted by a fisherman named Camlon Sarno, 40.His wife Arlyn took photos of the fish that spanned 9 feet and weighed 20 kgs, while the other one was 8 feet in length and weighed 15 kgs.Arlyn said the fishes were divided among their neighbors.Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR-8) regional director Juan Albaladejo said the fishes are still juvenile because of their size.and is also called a sea serpent.It is like experiencing "bends" or decompression sickness," he explained.The fish was named oarfish because its long pectoral fins resemble oars. It is also called the king of herrings because of its resemblance to the smaller herrings and fishes.He said experts suggest not to consume oarfish.