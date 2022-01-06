Two oarfish were washed ashore Thursday morning (January 6) in the coastal village of Macabug, Ormoc City.

Two oarfish were washed ashore Thursday morning, January 6, in the coastal village of Macabug, Ormoc City.

The deep-sea creatures were still alive when they were spotted by a fisherman named Camlon Sarno, 40.

His wife Arlyn took photos of the fish that spanned 9 feet and weighed 20 kgs, while the other one was 8 feet in length and weighed 15 kgs.

Arlyn said the fishes were divided among their neighbors.


Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR-8) regional director Juan Albaladejo said the fishes are still juvenile because of their size. It is usually a deep-sea fish found with depths exceeding 200 meters and is also called a sea serpent.

"There might be sudden tremors that occur in the area that caused the fishes to be spooked leading to their immediate resurfacing and eventual death. It is like experiencing "bends" or decompression sickness," he explained.

The fish was named oarfish because its long pectoral fins resemble oars. It is also called the king of herrings because of its resemblance to the smaller herrings and fishes.

He said experts suggest not to consume oarfish.