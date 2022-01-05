A 57-year-old man, who was diving in Dehiwala beach, had been snatched away by a crocodile yesterday morning, Police said.He was diving into the sea to catch ornamental fish when a group of fishermen spotted him being grabbed by a 14-foot-long crocodile.The fishermen tried to rescue him, but the man died after sustaining severe damage to his chest.They said the body has been placed at the Colombo-South Teaching Hospital.The victim had been identified as a resident of Ratmalana.