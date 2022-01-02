People enjoy a moment in the snow in Tabuk
© SPA
Snow blanketed parts of Saudi Arabia's north-western city of Tabuk on New Year's Day, footage shared online showed.

People have been flocking to Jebel Al Lawz since Saturday, when snow began to fall in most areas.

The extreme weather led the security forces to close the road leading to the area after thousands of residents and visitors arrived to enjoy the sight, reports said.

More snow is expected to fall on Jebel Al Lawz as well as the mountain areas of Al Dhahr and Alqan early on Sunday, with temperatures expected to drop below 0°C.


Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence urged visitors and residents of Tabuk to be vigilant amid low visibility and the possibility of heavy rainfall and thunder expected to last until Monday.

Jebel Al Lawz is a mountain in the north-west of Saudi Arabia near the Jordanian border in the Tabuk province, about 200 kilometres north-west of the city of Tabuk.

Vehicles line the road to Jebel Al Lawz as hundreds of people visit the area.
© SPA
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's National Centre for Meteorology said thunderstorms accompanied by showers and hail are expected in Makkah, Al Bahah, Riyadh, Al Qassim and other areas of the kingdom.

Snow covered parts of the kingdom's northern cities last year. The last time Saudi Arabia experienced so much snowfall was in 2018, when locals and tourists took to fun snow activities such as riding sleighs and snowball fights.

People have been visiting the area since Saturday
© SPA
Women play in the snow.

