Floods caused by torrential rains have swept through drought-stricken Iran disrupting electricty and clean water in the worst-hit areas of the south and east.In the eastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, the flood has caused enormous material damage, leading to the closure of schools, shops and offices. The province was already suffering from lack of clean water amid a drought.The director of the Bushehr meteorological office said on Saturday thatMehdi Valipour, the head of Iran's Red Crescent Society, said on Friday that rescue operations were underway in about a dozen flood-stricken provinces.