Puppet Masters
Biden says 'I agree' when dad drops 'Let's Go, Brandon' on NORAD Santa call
Steven Nelson
New York Post
Fri, 24 Dec 2021 13:48 UTC
The dad, identified only as Jared from Oregon, wished the president and first lady Jill Biden a merry Christmas before adding the anti-Biden phrase at the end of his family's portion of the call.
"Merry Christmas and let's go Brandon," the father said as he signed off.
"Let's go Brandon, I agree," Biden said without missing a beat.
It was unclear from Biden's reaction if he knew what the phrase meant.
Jill Biden, seated next to her husband on a couch in the White House-adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building, did seem aware of the meaning and gave an awkward chuckle before rolling her eyes.
The anti-Biden neologism emerged in October after a TV reporter mistakenly claimed a NASCAR crowd was chanting "Let's Go Brandon" when they were actually saying "F — Joe Biden."
The slogan has appeared on protest signs, in Republican congressional speeches and on merchandise sold by former President Donald Trump.
Quote of the Day
The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new lands but seeing with new eyes.
- Marcel Proust
Recent Comments
Banning Seuss but allowing porn.
"Let's go Brandon, I agree," Biden said without missing a beat." Seriously? No one has explained to the POTUS that the world is laughing at him?...
Personally, I do not understand why people cannot seem to leave home without a device in hand. What are folks so afraid will happen if they...
Who's Putin sucking up to now? Wouldn't be a Muslim country perhaps?
I don't care what Putin says. He has not denounced the plandemic, or at least the the gain-of-function bio-weapon if true, so as the very...
Seriously? No one has explained to the POTUS that the world is laughing at him? Maybe someone should. He's a big boy, he can take it.