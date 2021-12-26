let's go brandon
President Biden got a visit from a Christmas troll Friday when a father participating in the annual White House NORAD Santa-tracking call used the phrase "Let's Go Brandon," the slangy stand-in for "F — Joe Biden."

The dad, identified only as Jared from Oregon, wished the president and first lady Jill Biden a merry Christmas before adding the anti-Biden phrase at the end of his family's portion of the call.

"Merry Christmas and let's go Brandon," the father said as he signed off.

"Let's go Brandon, I agree," Biden said without missing a beat.

It was unclear from Biden's reaction if he knew what the phrase meant.


Jill Biden, seated next to her husband on a couch in the White House-adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building, did seem aware of the meaning and gave an awkward chuckle before rolling her eyes.
Moments earlier, the father told the president his 2-year-old daughter Penelope would be happy with any presents from Santa and the president urged the family's children to go to bed by 9 p.m., according to a pool report.

The anti-Biden neologism emerged in October after a TV reporter mistakenly claimed a NASCAR crowd was chanting "Let's Go Brandon" when they were actually saying "F — Joe Biden."

The slogan has appeared on protest signs, in Republican congressional speeches and on merchandise sold by former President Donald Trump.