maga
© Washington Examiner
Another adaptation of the "Let's go, Brandon" chant went viral.

YouTube user Forgiato Blow created a hit after Loza Alexander's "Let's Go Brandon Theme Song" topped the charts in two Apple Music genres. The "Let's go Brandon" chant originated from an Oct. 2 post-race interview that an NBC News sports reporter conducted with NASCAR star Brandon Brown. The crowd behind the reporter repeatedly yelled, "F*** Joe Biden ," but she told the camera they were shouting, "Let's go, Brandon."

"Sleepy Joe ain't got no support," the lyrics said. "Hunter Biden better show up to court."


The music video was posted Monday and has more than 830,000 views and 47,000 "likes."

It features supporters of President Donald Trump in "Make America Great Again" hats and other apparel, with many marching and carrying U.S. flags.

Trump is a likely candidate for 2024, but his specific plans are unclear.