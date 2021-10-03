Joe Biden NASCAR

As Brown spoke about his victory, thanking those who helped with his win, the crowd can be heard in the background chanting "f*ck Joe Biden."
A curious scene unfolded on Saturday after the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega concluded. An NBC reporter interviewed the winner of the race, Brandon Brown, about his victory.

As Brown spoke about his victory, thanking those who helped with his win, the crowd can be heard in the background chanting "f*ck Joe Biden."

The NBC reporter said that the crowd was chanting however, claims that the crowd is in fact chanting "Let's go Brandon."


"Brandon, you also told me," she said, "as you can hear the chants from the crown 'Let's go Brandon.' Brandon you me you were going to kind of hang back those first two stages, and just watch and learn. What did you learn that helped you there in those closing laps?" She asked.

Brown answered, but the crowd's chanting their clear and present opposition to the president is what is most audible in the clip.

NASCAR posted a video of the interview but later deleted that tweet. Fox News reported on the incident, and reached out to NASCAR to find out why they took down the post. An answer from NASCAR has not been immediately forthcoming.

"NASCAR officials called the race with five laps remaining in the scheduled 113-lap race at the 2.66-mile speedway due to poor visibility. Brown was declared the race leader as a final caution flag flew with 11 laps remaining. Brown defeated playoff driver Brandon Jones in the last scoring loop," Fox reported.

Large crowds at various sports events have been engaging in anti-Joe Biden chants for many weeks now as Americans continue to voice their disapproval for the 46th president and his policies.


Stadiums full of college football fans have been heard to chant "f*ck Joe Biden," and crowds at a boxing match greeted former President Trump with cheers while chanting "f*ck Joe Biden." Dr. Anthony Fauci tried to shame the fans for not masking.