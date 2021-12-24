waterspout
© Screenshot/News Online Network/Instagram
An impressive sight on the island of Korčula greeted locals on Christmas Eve as a waterspout made its way through the channel.

Not a common occurrence on the island, but there have been a couple in recent years, a waterspout is an intense columnar vortex that occurs over a body of water. In the common form, it is a non-supercell tornado over water. They are often weaker than most the land tornadoes.

Footage of the waterspout, which was captured from the Old Town of Korčula just after 10 am on Christmas Eve, was published by News Online Network.

Check out the footage of the waterspout below.