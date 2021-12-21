The potentially record-breaking settlement in the divorce between the ruler of Dubai and his ex-wife Princess Haya provided an insight into what the judge called the "truly opulent and unprecedented standard of living enjoyed by these parties" during their marriage.The court heard that before their separation in 2019, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum had provided Haya with £83m a year for her household spending plus an allowance of £9m per annum for herself and various ad hoc payments.Their children, Jalila, now 14, and Zayed, now nine, had annual allowances of approximately £10m each,In one summer while they were married, Haya and Sheikh Mohammed spent £2m on strawberries, the court heard.In the event, Mr Justice Moor ordered Haya's ex-husband to pay her £13.7m for jewellery and £1m for haute couture clothing (she claimed £32m rather than €74m).Holidays formed a significant portion of the yearly maintenance payments for the children, with £5.1m awarded for nine weeks of foreign holidays a year, two weeks in the UK, plus three long weekends in Jordan and three weekends away in the UK.Also forming, including two ponies and a horse, which the children ride. While the court heard that they had incurred tutoring costs of £250,000 a year, the amount awarded was set at £100,000 per annum.The court heard that while the sheikh would be able to afford any amount he was directed to pay within reason, Haya's resources amounted to £100m but were largely tied up in two properties and she had been forced to sell assets worth £15.6m since coming to Britain.in the UK, was questioned by the sheikh's lawyer in light of some of the sums claimed.For his part, Moor said he would "do my best to come to a conclusion as to what is reasonable while remembering that the exceptional wealth and remarkable standard of living enjoyed by these children during the marriage takes this case entirely out of the ordinary".He largely refrained from comment on the amounts involved although he said it was a "legitimate criticism" to question the purchase of three cars for Zayed. Declining to make any award with respect to the children's cars, he said: "I do consider it an artificial edifice to talk of children of the ages of these children owning motor vehicles. Moreover, Zayed's precious motor vehicle has now finally been returned to him."