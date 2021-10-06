© Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



sheikh orchestrated the abductions of two of his other children, Princess Latifa and Princess Shamsa

Haya said: "It feels as if I am being stalked, that there is literally nowhere for me to go to be safe

The ruler of Dubai hacked the phone of his ex-wife Princess Haya using NSO Group's controversial Pegasus spyware inThe president of the family division found that agents acting on behalf of Sheikh Mohammed bin RashidThose hacked included two of Haya's lawyers, one of whom, Fiona Shackleton, sits in the House of Lords and was tipped off about the hacking by Cherie Blair, who works with the Israeli NSO Group.In July, a Guardian investigation revealed for the first time that Haya and her associates were on a dataset believed to indicate people of interest to a government client of NSO, thought to be Dubai.Sir Andrew McFarlane's damning judgment from 5 May, only now published, appears to confirm that finding - which was part of the Pegasus project investigation - and goes further in saying that unlawful surveillance was actually carried out.Haya's phone was found to have beenAlthough McFarlane's findings were on the lower civil standard of proof, which requires a conclusion on the balance of probabilities rather than the criminal standard of beyond reasonable doubt,of the findings.In another judgment by McFarlane, one of 11 rulings to which the Guardian and other news organisations were granted access on Wednesday, it was revealed thatIn his phone-hacking judgment, McFarlane criticised Sheikh Mohammed in the strongest terms."The findings represent a total abuse of trust, and indeed an abuse of power, to a significant extent," he said. "I wish to make it plain that I regard the findings that I have now made to be of the utmost seriousness in the context of the children's welfare. They may well havewith any but the most minimal and secure arrangements for contact with his children in the future."On one occasion, according to the judgment, whenIn a witness statement, the sheikh, who has not appeared in court throughout the proceedings - unlike his ex-wife who was a regular attendee - argued that "it is hard to see how the hacking allegations make a substantial difference" to his contact with his children, but this was dismissed out of hand by McFarlane.The latest judgmentsMcFarlane used the opportunity of the phone-hacking ruling to criticise the sheikh's claim after the December 2019 judgment in which tto that trial and had had a large legal team that he had instructed to withdraw from the courtroom rather than participate.Sheikh Mohammed's expensively assembled legal team had attempted to prevent McFarlane ruling on the phone hacking by claiming that the court had no jurisdiction to sit in judgment on a foreign act of state, namely the alleged use of spyware by the UAE and/or Dubai. However, in separate hearings this was rejected by the high court and court of appeal, with the supreme court refusing to allow a further appeal., triggering a still ongoing legal battle over custody, access and financial support.In a witness statement supporting her application for the exclusion zone around her Castlewood House home, previously occupied by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson,On 9 December last year, granting her request, McFarlane said thatAfter the findings were published, Sheikh Mohammed issued a statement in which he continued to deny the allegations relating to hacking."These matters concern supposed operations of state security. As a head of government involved in private family proceedings, it was not appropriate for me to provide evidence on such sensitive matters... Neither the Emirate of Dubai nor the UAE are party to these proceedings and they did not participate in the hearing. The findings are therefore inevitably based on an incomplete picture."