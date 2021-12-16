Society's Child
'All-time high' number of guns seized in US airports
RT
Thu, 16 Dec 2021 19:38 UTC
The previous annual record was 4,432 guns confiscated in 2019, TSA Administrator David Pekoske said during a Monday briefing to the media.
"It's an all-time high," Pekoske noted. "The reason? I think there's just more firearm carriage in the country. That's the best answer I can give you."
The numbers peaked in November during a time of increased air travel ahead of Thanksgiving. TSA officers screened almost 21 million travelers during the 10-day holiday period and expect the next peak to come during Christmas. Airports in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston showed the highest detection rates.
The majority of the confiscated firearms - about 85% - were loaded when they were found by officers. TSA rules allow guns to be carried only if they are unloaded and in checked baggage.
People flouting firearms rules face hefty fines of as much as $13,910 in case of repeat violators and may be referred to local law enforcement for criminal prosecution, Pekoske warned.
"It's a pretty costly mistake to make," he said as cited by CBS.
The TSA was created in response to the September 2001 terrorist attacks as part of the Department of Homeland Security. It is mostly concerned with providing security to airports and passenger airlines in the US, though other modes of transportation are also in its purview.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- US imposes import sanctions on China claiming Uyghur "atrocities" and "forced labour"
- 'All-time high' number of guns seized in US airports
- New bogus study claims "no snow" in 35 years as snowfall records (from the 1800s) broken in Nevada & California
- Spectacular meteor fireball over the Mediterranean sea (Dec 14)
- Latinos are saying 'adios' to the Democratic Party in Nevada and elsewhere
- West using election interference to 'weaken Russia' - report
- 'The situation is dire'; Salvation Army facing toy, donation shortage ahead of holidays
- Fascist Macron keeps mandatory vaccination on the table
- The FDA approves boosters for minors - without testing boosters on minors
- Voters now blaming inflation on 'Bidenomics'
- More hurricane-force wind gusts were reported across the US in a single day than ever before
- Netherlands MP compelled to delete tweets equating Covid restrictions to Holocaust
- The future is full of garbage
- Neanderthals changed ecosystems 125,000 years ago
- California's new lab-grown meat facility is the most advanced in the world
- Thousands protest Covid restrictions as New Zealand crosses 90% fully vaccinated milestone
- Greenwald: Led by Jeremy Corbyn, the British left opposes vaccine mandates as anti-worker and repressive
- Meteor fireball over Oregon and Washington on December 14
- Mass evacuations as super Typhoon Rai slams into Philippines with wind gusts of up to 240km/h (149 mph)
- Bight meteor fireball over Yunnan, China on December 10
- US imposes import sanctions on China claiming Uyghur "atrocities" and "forced labour"
- West using election interference to 'weaken Russia' - report
- Fascist Macron keeps mandatory vaccination on the table
- Voters now blaming inflation on 'Bidenomics'
- Netherlands MP compelled to delete tweets equating Covid restrictions to Holocaust
- Greenwald: Led by Jeremy Corbyn, the British left opposes vaccine mandates as anti-worker and repressive
- A former Fed Governor blasts Jerome Powell, says inflation is the Fed's choice
- Moscow hands binding security-guarantee proposal to US - Kremlin
- Iran releases map of Israel with multiple targets marked
- US lawmakers call on Biden administration to sanction Israeli spyware firm NSO Group
- 'It's just crazy': 12 major cities hit all-time homicide records
- First US soldiers get the boot for refusing Covid vax
- NYT: Secret anti-ISIS strike cell showed reckless disregard for civilian casualties
- Assessing the outcome of the Biden Putin summmit
- Neocons bent on starting another disaster in Ukraine
- Adam Schiff busted faking evidence, edited J6 texts between Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan
- Kremlin reveals new independent Russian-Chinese financial systems
- The NY Times reports US forces 'killed dozens in Syria.' The reality is far worse.
- Germany expels 2 Russian diplomats after conviction of Russian over murder of Chechen separatist in 2019
- Russia and Israel - A double-standard in international condemnation
- 'All-time high' number of guns seized in US airports
- Latinos are saying 'adios' to the Democratic Party in Nevada and elsewhere
- 'The situation is dire'; Salvation Army facing toy, donation shortage ahead of holidays
- The FDA approves boosters for minors - without testing boosters on minors
- Thousands protest Covid restrictions as New Zealand crosses 90% fully vaccinated milestone
- 'Destroyed our city': San Francisco mayor London Breed calls 'bullsh*t' on left-wing policies like defunding police in fight against rampant crime
- Veteran actor fired for refusing Covid-19 vaccine sues ABC
- Football Club reduces stadium capacity to 9,999 to avoid COVID passports
- Apple memory-holes pedo-busting iPhone photo-scanning plan
- Group of unvaccinated people refuse to leave NYC Cheesecake Factory, four arrested
- Man arrested at Houses of Parliament after 'trying to drive through main gate'
- Major US airlines' CEOs dispute need for masks on planes
- France bans UK tourists
- Publisher of 'The Real Anthony Fauci' challenges critics to find factual errors in book, calls for open debate
- Whilst you were distracted by a Christmas Party, UK Gov report confirmed the fully vaccinated account for 4 in 5 COVID deaths in England since August
- DeSantis moves to codify Florida's CRT ban, empowers parents to sue schools
- Vaccinated truck driver from Ontario forced to quarantine after returning from 45 min. trip across US border
- 54 dead, 105 injured after tractor-trailer of migrants headed to US crashes in Mexico
- Whistleblowers claim widespread sexual harassment at SpaceX
- US Air Force discharges 27 for refusing COVID-19 vaccine mandate
- Neanderthals changed ecosystems 125,000 years ago
- Early medieval ink pen testifies to the rise of secular literacy in Ireland
- 1600-year-old lyre discovered in Kazakhstan matches Sutton Hoo instrument found at the famous early medieval ship burial in England
- Younger Dryas Impacts gain MORE global attention
- Earliest adorned female infant burial in Europe significant in understanding evolution of personhood
- Secret 'CIA-funded' group linked to UK ministers
- 2700-year old Assyrian-style leather armor discovered in China
- From dodgy dossiers to the sacking of Whitlam: The British Empire stands exposed
- Prehistoric Scotland was culturally divergent before the Romans arrived
- Study pinpoints timing of Chicxulub asteroid impact
- 'Best physical evidence of Roman crucifixion' found on 1,900 year old skeleton in Cambridgeshire, UK
- Denisovans or Homo Sapiens: Who were the first to settle (permanently) on the Tibetan Plateau?
- The youth in 1921 (and 2021)
- A new history of humanity — And hope for those of us who want it
- Ancient settlements that challenge traditional thinking 'Karahantepe and Taş Tepeler'
- Exquisite Bronze Age tomb goods in Cyprus reveal international trade networks
- Ancient footprints suggest a mysterious hominid lived alongside Lucy's kind
- The mysterious petroglyphs carved in Qatar's deserts
- 'Largest prehistoric structure in Britain': Neolithic pits near Stonehenge shown to be man-made following new tests
- Sophisticated, artistic, trading internationally: What the Culduthel dig tells us about Scotland's pre-historic Highlanders
- California's new lab-grown meat facility is the most advanced in the world
- Little Ice Age triggered by unusually warm period, unprecedented cold struck within 20 years
- 'Humanity has touched the sun' in a pioneering achievement for space exploration
- Nature creates plastic-eating bugs to save itself from pollution - study
- Astronomers spot double-helix structure in Messier 87 galaxy
- New supernova remnant detected by astronomers
- Vaccine to eliminate cells behind aging developed by Japanese scientist
- The miraculous spider web
- Remarkable new type of sound wave discovered
- Detailed brain mapping outlines what we can — and can't — know
- Comet Leonard, the brightest of the year, is fading and 'acting strange'
- Russia's push to mine Arctic metals is fueled by nuclear power
- More Cambrian Woes for Evolution
- Gravitational waves may help solve a crucial mystery about the Big Bang
- A massive 8-year project finds that much cancer research can't be replicated
- Russia's Arctic climate science and nuclear-powered icebreakers
- New type of earthquake discovered
- Caltech finds amazing role for noncoding DNA
- Evolution and the biopolymer problem
- Strange things happening in Earth's atmosphere over the North pole - NASA launches rocket to investigate
- New bogus study claims "no snow" in 35 years as snowfall records (from the 1800s) broken in Nevada & California
- More hurricane-force wind gusts were reported across the US in a single day than ever before
- The future is full of garbage
- Mass evacuations as super Typhoon Rai slams into Philippines with wind gusts of up to 240km/h (149 mph)
- Couple find terrifying deep sea fish on beach in Devon, UK - 9,000 miles away from its natural home
- Floods leave 15 dead, 9 missing and thousands displaced in Congo-Brazzaville
- South Sudan - Over 800,000 affected by worst flooding in 60 years
- 'Extremely rare' deep-sea fish washes up on California beach
- Best of the Web: 'Storm of the season' dumps record-breaking rainfall on Southern California and snowfall in the mountains - 6 FEET of snow reported
- Man mauled to death by pack of dogs in Rosebud County, Montana
- Belted kingfisher from North America spotted in Preston, UK - only the fourth ever recorded
- With just weeks to go until 2022, the Ring of Fire is suddenly ROARING to life
- Annual rainfall and snowfall records broken in December in Greece
- 'It's going to crank up': Tahoe area reports 2 feet of snow overnight, with another 2 to 5 feet on the way
- Mega snow storm dumps nearly 3 feet of new snow in Idaho mountains over the weekend
- Rare Ross's gull from the Arctic turns up in Dunkirk, France
- Indonesia earthquake: Powerful 7.3-magnitude undersea tremor triggers tsunami warning
- Quake swarms in Japan raise fears "the next big one will happen this month"
- At least 2 dead as swollen rivers flood streets in northern Spain - 5 inches of rain in a day (UPDATE)
- One woman dies as torrential rain floods large parts of Greece
- Spectacular meteor fireball over the Mediterranean sea (Dec 14)
- Meteor fireball over Oregon and Washington on December 14
- Bight meteor fireball over Yunnan, China on December 10
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on December 14
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and other states on December 14
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on December 15
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on December 15
- Meteor fireball over England on December 14
- Meteor fireball over Guangdong Province, China on December 8
- Meteor fireball over Shanghai, China on December 10
- Bright meteor fireball over Heilongjiang, China on December 8
- Meteor fireball over southern France on December 13
- Meteor fireball streaks over Vancouver Island on December 12
- Meteor fireball over Idaho and California on December 10
- Meteor fireball 'as bright as a full moon' shoots through Andalucian sky in Spain on December 7
- Meteor fireball captured on retired scientist's home camera in Victoria, Australia on November 29
- A hard rain's a-gonna fall: Meteor fireballs observed over a wide area of Japan on December 10
- Meteor fireball over the Netherlands, Belgium and France on December 9
- Meteor fireball over France and Switzerland on December 9
- Thunderous meteor fireball crossed the sky over the states of Minas Gerais and São Paulo, Brazil on December 6
- Baby of 'fully vaccinated' mom dies after born bleeding from mouth, nose: VAERS report
- Fury over lack of transparency on UK's first Omicron death, was victim fully-jabbed and vulnerable?
- Danish study confirms natural immunity protects better against infection than vaccines
- New study finds the Covid-19 vaccine is to blame for 98% of cases of myocarditis among children
- Best of the Web: "A half truth is a whole lie": The omicron variant, cross-reactive immunity, and the manufactured illusion of an unprecedented virus
- You will NEVER be 'fully vaccinated'
- WHO science officials: Omicron spreading faster but not exactly sure why
- Omicron appears to 'evade' some protection from COVID vaccines, Fauci says
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - 1 in 40 US Children Affected by Autism - CDC
- Pfizer documents reveal variety of vaccine side effects
- Another study finds natural immunity protects better against infection than the Pfizer vaccine
- New Zealand bans smoking by raising the age to buy cigarettes every year
- UK Data: Vaxxed still seeing HIGHER infection rates than unvaxxed!
- Monsanto to plead guilty to illegal pesticide use in Hawaii, pay $12 million in fines
- CDC chief says omicron mostly mild so far
- Pseudo-epidemics: Tests and the Rise of Disease Panic
- Best of the Web: 298 athlete cardiac arrests, serious issues, 170 dead, after COVID shot
- You don't say? Pfizer says 2 jabs not enough against Omicron
- Highly processed vegan meat alternatives can't compare with the real deal
- Canadian drugmaker says its plant-based COVID-19 vaccine is effective
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- How to de-program Greta Thunberg
- Brain surgery without a scalpel
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Five reasons why Dostoevsky is SO great
- Psychopaths and the managerial class: How homology in modus operandi risks pathocratic capture
- The brain uses bodily signals to regulate fear
- Best of the Web: Pre-emptive compliance versus "It will only happen when it has happened"
- The Temptations of Tyranny
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Bilingualism comes naturally to our brains
- MindMatters: The Molecule of More: The Strange Psychology of Dopamine
- Empathy is the most important leadership skill according to research
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Fourth Way, and Solioonensius in the New Normal - with Alan Francis
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Bezos orders workers to dig through tornado rubble to keep filling orders
- Rudolph changes name to Rolanda, dominates Female Reindeer Games
- Hillary Clinton set to teach MasterClass on losing elections
- Camels enhanced with Botox barred from Saudi beauty contest
- To save time, Ghislaine just told to list the Hollywood celebs and politicians who didn't visit Epstein Island
- Updated death certificates require choosing between COVID, climate change, or systemic racism as cause of death
- 'Pfizer+' Monthly Booster Subscription Program Announced
- Fauci declares himself to be Pope of Science
- Liberal upset by Ahmaud Arbery verdict as there's nothing to be angry about
- Hard-working plumber looks forward to paying for his neighbor's gender studies degree
- QAnon Shaman wishing he had just burned down a car dealership in Kenosha instead
- Kyle Rittenhouse asked to step outside and defend the courthouse while verdict is being read
- U.S. military switches to swords and bows to meet carbon neutral goals
- AOC: There's too much division in our country, addition and subtraction are hard enough!
- Liberals accuse Rittenhouse of trying to avoid punishment through legal loophole known as 'trial'
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
Quote of the Day
By teaching others, you will learn yourself.
- G. I. Gurdjieff
Recent Comments
I can't help myself. Have any of you all seen this link regarding Kangaroo Pouches and the "facts" thereof? I doubt it, but here it is: [Link] As...
A group of Russian lawmakers has accused Western nations of attempting to undermine the country's parliamentary elections, while warning foreign...
Next the Demons will pass a law banning all party members from leaving and joining the other team.
A lack of transparency over the UK's first Omicron death prompted fury today So my question is this, if Moronic is only 3 weeks old, did this...
The Future is Full of Garbage So is the PRESENT and the Past!