© Joshua Bratt/LNP



A MAN was detained under the Mental Health Act after he attempted to drive into the Houses of Parliament.Pictures from the scene show the man, dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey top, surrounded by cops as he stands next to the blue vehicle.The man can be seen being handcuffed close to the Palace of Westminster.He is standing by a car parked directly opposite Carriage Gates.A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "At around midday on Tuesday, 14 December, a vehicle attempted to enter Carriage Gates, Palace of Westminster."A male inside the vehicle was detained