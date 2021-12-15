© Iranian Army / WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Handout via REUTERS



Iran has decided to bolster its traditional threats against archrival Israel with visual materials, publishing a map of the Jewish state marked with numerous possible targets Tehran could hit in response to its foe's aggression.An article with the attention-grabbing headline "Just one wrong move!" appeared in state-run English-language newspaper the Tehran Times on Tuesday."An intensification of the Israeli military threats against Iran seems to suggest that the Zionist regime has forgotten that Iran is more than capable of hitting them from anywhere," the authors of the piece suggested.Alongside the warning was a map of Israel, almost entirely covered with red pins symbolizing possible targets Iranian missiles could strike.The article alsoand a quick and tough offensive against the enemy," he stressed, apparently referring to Israel.The Iranian ballistic missile attack on a US base in western Iraq in January 2020 and the downing of an American Global Hawk drone over the Strait of Hormuz in June 2019 have proven Tehran's capabilities, Bagheri insisted.The Tehran Times pointed out that Israel has intensified its activities, as talks to revive the landmark 2015 Iranian nuclear deal between Tehran and the world powers restart after a break in Vienna.The moves by Israel the paper considered the most concerning were:, which relies on Tehran's help in fighting terrorists;"Keep your hands off!" the authors of the article wrote in conclusion.