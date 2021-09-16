© AP



AEOI acts according to parliament's law on sanctions removal

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the cameras installed at the country's nuclear sites as part of the 2015 nuclear deal were deactivated due to the failure of the other parties to live up to their commitments.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of a meeting of the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Mohammad Eslami said that under regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Safeguards Agreement, the agency's cameras record data at Iran's nuclear sites just like other sites across the world."In addition to the obligations that Iran needs to undertake under the Safeguards Agreement and it needs to be transparent, a number of cameras were installed as part of the JCPOA. However,he explained.Eslami said thatHe, however, added that in orderHe expressed confidence that as a result of the meeting there would be no ambiguities left regarding the country's peaceful nuclear program andLast week, the AEOI spokesman said since the Iranian Parliament passed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions,The Iranian spokesman said all inspections of the country's nuclear facilities beyond the Safeguards Agreement have come to a halt, but the IAEA continues those inspections that fall within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement, in the usual manner."Based on the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iranian Parliament)'s Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions, two months after this law was approved, and since no steps were taken to remove anti-Iran sanctions, we announced that there would be no more inspections beyond the Safeguards Agreement in the country," Kamalvandi said.Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami said that he had presented a report on IAEA chief Rafael Grossi's visit to the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.The spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said on Wednesday that there has been no violation of the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions, adding that the AEOI is exactly working according to the law.Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said that the AEOI head along with his deputies attended a meeting with members of the committee, during which Eslami presented a detailed report of Grossi's visit to the country."The report states that no violation has taken place regarding the law on countering sanctions and protecting the interests of the Iranian people, and that the IAEA is acting precisely according to the law," Meshkini said.He said it was pointed out during the meeting between Grossi and Eslami that Iran-IAEA interactions should be reciprocal.he noted.Grossi was also reminded not to rely on unverifiable information provided by Iran's enemies and terrorist groups to compile its reports on Iran and instead use the information provided by Iran on its activities and nuclear sites as part of the country's confidence-building measures.The IAEA head visited Iran at the weekend upon an invitation by the country's nuclear agency to hold talks on mutual cooperation.Eslami described the negotiations centering on technical issues as "constructive" and said "confidence-building" is what matters for Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog.A joint statement by the two sides announced that they had "reaffirmed the spirit of cooperation," and promised to continue holding discussions.