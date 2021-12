© AP/Sebastian Schreiner



"To meaningfully punish them and send a clear signal to the surveillance technology industry, the US government should deploy financial sanctions."

"These surveillance mercenaries sold their services to authoritarian regimes with long records of human rights abuses, giving vast spying powers to tyrants. Those nations used surveillance tools to lock up, torture and murder reporters and human rights advocates. The Biden administration has the chance to turn off the spigot of American dollars and help put them out of business for good."

A group of Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday asked the Biden administration to impose financial sanctions on controversialand a number of other surveillance companies.A letter sent by 18 Senate and House members, including Senate Finance Committee chairmanand House Intelligence Committee chairmanasks the Treasury Department and State Department toalong with the United Arab Emirates cybersecurity companyand European online bulk surveillance companiesThe letter says the companies facilitated theand asks for the application ofwhich would freeze bank accounts of company executives and ban travel to the United States. The group of Democrats wrote:NSO Group has come under intense global scrutiny for itsconsidered one of the most powerful cyber-surveillance tools available on the market. The technology was used toin dozens of countries, as revealed in a major in-depth investigation by major media outlets and nonprofits around the world.According to the reporting,including several heads of state and prime ministers, Arab royal family members, business executives, 85 human rights activists, 189 journalists, and more than 600 politicians and government officials.While the company maintained that the software was only meant to assist countries in fighting crime and terrorism, and despite the Israeli government lobbying on its behalf , the US Department of Commerce nevertheless blacklisted NSO, apparently because its software was used to target US diplomats working in Uganda.The Pegasus technology allows operators to effectively take full control of a target's phone, download all data from the device, and activate its camera or microphone without the user knowing.Speaking to Reuters, Wyden said:In December, Israel's Defense Ministry imposed new restrictions on the export of cyber-warfare tools following the major international backlash over the use of Israeli-made surveillance software such as Pegasus.The Defense Ministry also dramatically scaled back the number of countries to which Israeli companies are allowed to sell cyber technologies, a list that consisted of 37 countries, which was down from 102 originally.