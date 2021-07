© CC0

Biden Adviser's Company

How Is It Linked to Murdered Journalist Khashoggi?



NSO Group in Hot Water Again

Governments and NSO React to Accusations

An international investigation by over a dozen news outlets including the Guardian and the Washington Post concluded on Sunday that the Israeli cyber firm NSO Group sold "authoritarian governments" around the world hacking software to spy on journalists, politicians and various activists.The Israeli firm NSO Group, which is alleged to be behind the Pegasus spyware that was used by governments across the world to target their opponents and media figures, once hired the firm of Joe Biden's senior adviser Anita Dunn, it was claimed.Anita Dunn is a partner and a founding member of SKDKnickerbocker political consulting firm, according to the company's website. The webpage states that the adviser, who also previously worked as ex-President Barack Obama's chief strategist, is currently on leave from SKDK but is expected to return to the company soon.The work done by Anita Dunn firm for NSO Group and its attempts to "clear up" the company's image were scrutinised at that time. They were once again brought to light on Sunday amid accusations of a massive spy campaign being launched with NSO equipment against thousands of activists worldwide.In a series of tweets, New York Times journalist Kenneth P. Vogel argued that "some of ANITA DUNN's private sector work does not exactly align with progressive sensibilities". He said that the adviser's firm was getting paid by NSO Group for consultation "until late 2019", while the spyware scandal was still on the roll.In early July, Anita Dunn told Politico that she was planning to leave the White House post "very shortly", as she was apparently not willing to stay in her temporary role for long.The investigation, titled the 'Pegasus Project', was operated by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories - a group that gets donations from George Soros' Open Society Foundations.It can't be said yet whether all of the numbers that appeared on the list were hacked (successfully or unsuccessfully) with the use of Pegasus software, but the Guardian notes that an analysis of a small number of listed phone numbers showed that the majority of them had traces of the Pegasus spyware. The project will be revealing the identities of those people mentioned in the list, including business executives, religious figures and government officials, in the coming days but has already spilled the beans to New York Times, CNN, and Financial Times journalists who could have been targeted by the spying campaign.Officials in Hungary, India, Rwanda and Morocco have already denied using Pegasus for hacking activities against people mentioned in the list.NSO Group has long maintained that it "does not operate the systems that it sells to vetted government customers".Commenting on the news, the company decried "false claims" about the activities of its clients, calling the 50,000 figure "exaggerated" and saying that the leaked list could not be the one showing numbers "targeted by governments using Pegasus".