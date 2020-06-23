© Photograph: courtesy of Fanny Hedenmo



Amnesty alleges phone of Omar Radi in Morocco was infected by NSO's Pegasus softwareAs NSO Group faced mounting criticism last year that its hacking software was being used illegally against journalists, dissidents and campaigners around the world, the Israeli spyware company unveiled a new policy that it said showed its commitment to human rights.NSO does not publish a list of its government clients, but an earlier investigation by researchers at Citizen Lab identified Morocco as one of 45 countries where the company's spyware was active.The Guardian is publishing this report in coordination with Forbidden Stories, a collaborative journalism network that highlights the work of journalists who are threatened, jailed or killed.NSO said in a statement that it was "deeply troubled" by a letter it received from Amnesty that contained the allegations."We are reviewing the information therein and will initiate an investigation if warranted," the company said. "Consistent with our human rights policy, NSO Group take seriously our responsibility to respect human rights. We are strongly committed to avoiding causing, contributing to, or being directly linked to human rights impacts."Authorities in Morocco did not respond to requests for comment.The new claims come as NSO fights a lawsuit brought against it by WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Facebook, which alleges that Pegasus was used to target 1,400 users over a two-week period last year. NSO denies the claims and has said that its government clients were ultimately responsible for the way its technology is used.A report by Amnesty earlier this year said Moroccan authorities were intensifying their crackdown on "peaceful voices" with more arbitrary arrests of individuals who have been targeted for criticising the king or other officials.Radi said Amnesty had contacted him after his December 2019 arrest and told him it believed he was a possible target for surveillance.Radi said the discovery that he had been hacked raised immediate questions in his mind. "What could I have said on the phone that was sensitive? Or do I have sources that might be in trouble if the people listening to me find out who I'm talking to?"Amnesty said forensic data extracted from Radi's phone indicated he had been subjected network injection attacks in September and February 2019, and January 2020. Amnesty said it believed the attacks were used to infect Radi's mobile phone with Pegasus in a way that did not require him to click on any infected links.Last year, the Guardian reported that two other Moroccans were believed to have been targeted using NSO's technology, including Aboubakr Jamaï, a campaigner and former journalist who lives in France.Jamaï, who was asked to respond to the latest news, said that the Moroccan targets were clearly perceived as threats to the Moroccan regime."In a sense I'm almost happy that they've done it and that it's been rendered public because it kind of lifts the veil on the true nature of the regime, which has been getting away with a lot of things because ... it's not as violently repressive as the Syrian regime or even the Egyptian regime. But it is still an authoritarian regime," he said.