Puppet Masters
South Korea to use AI facial recognition to track Covid patients
RT
Mon, 13 Dec 2021 17:07 UTC
The system, which will be funded nationally and tested in Bucheon, on the outskirts of Seoul, will begin operating in January. Using facial recognition and AI, it will take advantage of the city's 10,820 security cameras to track the movements of active cases and their close contacts, and to determine whether they wore a mask.
Reuters reported on Monday that the city had submitted a 110-page business plan to South Korea's Ministry of Science and Information and Communications Technology, which is seeking proposals to limit the spread of infection. Once the project is rolled out, South Korea will join China, India, Japan, Poland, Russia, and multiple US states in exploring the potential of facial recognition to keep a watchful eye on those who test Covid-positive.
A Bucheon official said the system would be an effective way to reduce the workload of the team charged with tracking Covid cases in the populous city. South Korea's current tracking system already investigates credit card records, phone data, and other personal information to determine close contacts and limit potential outbreaks. However, the limitations of the existing system means working around the clock to control the spread of the virus.
Bucheon Mayor Jang Deog-cheon has previously publicly argued for an AI system, stating that "using facial recognition technology will enable that analysis in an instant," instead of workers having to spend "hours analyzing a single [segment of] CCTV footage."
The news of the AI system rollout comes after South Korea reported 1,030 new Covid infections on Sunday, marking the largest single-day increase and the second daily record in a row. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KCDA) confirmed that 1,002 of those had been domestically transmitted.
Comment: South Korea is ramping up the trend in 24/7 surveillance of populations. "Covid" has merely given it another excuse to do so.
In almost two years, look how much the gov't is pushing. What will happen in another five?
Get out now.