"We are honored to welcome Hillary Clinton to our world-class lineup of instructors," said CEO David Rogier. "She is one of the world's foremost in losing so thoroughly and embarrassingly, having lost her presidential races every time she's tried. And now, you will learn how to lose your presidential runs every bit as catastrophically as she did!"
MasterClass has several more Hillary Clinton classes in the works, including:
- How To Collude With The Russians
- How To Murder Your Enemies
- How To Protect Powerful Sex Predators In Service Of Your Political Ambitions
- How To Chug An Entire Bottle Of Wine In 10 Seconds
In related news, Donald Trump has announced the release of his very own MasterClass, entitled "How to Never Do Anything Wrong, Ever."
This is her impersonator. The eyebrows are all wrong and so are the cheeks. I remember Shem they first floated her replacement and everyone on the blogs were calling her chipmunks. The voice is pretty good, but you can catch the differences.
What do they hope to gain by pretending she’s still alive? They’re all so evil and creepy.