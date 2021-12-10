The National Federation of Parents' Organizations, an umbrella group for South Korean parent groups, held a protest outside the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) office in Cheongju, a city 120km south of Seoul, on Thursday. They denounced what they called "vaccine dictatorship," and held signs that said "vaccination through coercion and vaccine passes are human rights violations."
Starting from February, students aged 12 to 18 will be barred from public places, such as tuition centers, libraries, public study rooms, and internet cafes, unless they show a certificate of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. The measure, which was adopted amid the rise in infections, caused uproar among some parents.
Comment: As with the apartheid restrictions on adults, the authorities know that, unless there's a significant pushback from great numbers of people overturning this rule, the ultimate result will be in students choosing to suffer the experimental jabs, rather than having to go through the inconvenience of regularly, often invasive, tests.
On Tuesday, conservative activist group the People's Gathering for Fair Society announced that it surveyed more than 18,000 parents of elementary, middle, and high-school students, 93% of whom said they opposed vaccine passes for minors.
A group of petitioners, which includes an 18-year-old high school student, said they will file an appeal to the Constitutional Court on Friday. Their lawyer was quoted by South Korean media as arguing that "forcing" people to get vaccinated was unconstitutional.
"We are not considering postponing the plan," Jung Jong-chul, the vice minister of education, said at a press briefing on Monday, as quoted by The Korea Herald.
"The government initially allowed teenagers to get vaccinated as they chose. But the fifth wave of Covid-19 and the Omicron variant have changed the situation," Jung said. "We will have to persuade students and their parents on being vaccinated."
Comment: Justifying the restrictions using the Omicron variant just highlights how their ruling has nothing to do with health, because little is known about the variant, except that it seems to be even milder, with those who have caught it either not knowing they had it, or experiencing mild illness lasting just a few days.
This week, the number of daily reported new Covid-19 cases in South Korea surpassed 7,000 for the first time. On Thursday, KDCA reported 7,174 cases, the second-highest daily tally since the pandemic began last year.
Comment: The parents are right to concerned, because over in Japan the government issued a warning of the serious side effects the experimental jabs pose, and in Vietnam 120 children were hospitalized and 3 were killed as a direct result of the programme to inject children.
Also check out SOTT radio's: NewsReal: The Red Line? Governments Extend Vaccine Mandates to Children