About the Author:

Stephen Green launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Monty Python's Life of Brian is the most prescient movie ever made, predicting exactly in 1979 the cultural madness you see around you today. Despite that, the flick was wrongly derided four decades ago by the very people who might find it gob-smackingly funny today.Nothing could be further from the truth. There are only two appearances by Jesus in the movie, one of which is off-screen. The first is the night of Jesus' birth (Brian's, too) and what little we see is true to the Bible.Well, except for the part where the Three Wise Men first tried to deliver their gifts to baby Brian in the manger next door.In the other scene, years later, we briefly see Jesus giving the Sermon on the Mount. No mockery is made of Jesus or His message. Of all the jokes, gags, and barbs thrown in every direction, Jesus is the only figure shown respect. Monty Python trouper Eric Idle later said of Jesus, "What he's saying isn't mockable, it's very decent stuff."For a non-believing, take-no-prisoners comedian like Idle, that's practically a whole-hearted endorsement.the others were basically collections of sketches, even Holy Grail —Life of Brian is, however, very pro-funny.The Pythons even saved their sharpest barbs for political extremists and self-deluded lefties.Case in point on that last observation:Or was that the People's Front of Judea?Regardless, take two minutes (clip below!) to bask in the comedic good sense that would get the cast and entire production crew canceled in our times.The postmodern Left should probably cancel everyone who laughed at this scene, just to be safe.Anyway,Enjoy... although I will admit that re-watching this today, the laughs were a bit more bitter than they were when I first watched Life of Brian nearly 40 years ago.Here's the clip and then an exit question.I just watched it twice. Maybe you want to, too. That last line was practically brain bleach for everything we've witnessed the last few years.Did the Python boys — or girls — miss forecasting anything, aside from our current obsession with made-up and farcical personal pronouns?