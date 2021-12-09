© Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images



Botox injections

$66m in prize money.

Dozens of animals disqualified after owners manipulate their looks with hormones, fillers and facelifts.Saudi authorities have carried out their biggest crackdown on camel beauty contestants, disqualifying more than 40 "enhanced" camels from the annual pageant, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.Judges at the month-long festival, held in the desert north-east of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, are escalating their clampdown on artificially enhanced camels, the official news agency reported,"The club is keen to halt all acts of tampering and deception in the beautification of camels," the SPA report said, adding organisers would "impose strict penalties on manipulators".The camel beauty contest is at the heart of the massive carnival, which also features camel races, sales and other festivities typically showcasing thousands of dromedaries. The extravaganza seeks to preserve the camel's role in the Bedouin tradition and heritage as the oil-rich country ploughs ahead with modernising mega projects.Camel breeding is a multimillion-dollar industry and similar events take place across the region.