stephenhicks.org
Mon, 06 Dec 2021 00:00 UTC
"A generation of young Germans," [Sebastian] Haffner writes, "had become accustomed to having the entire content of their lives delivered gratis, so to speak, by the public sphere." The stability that followed Gustav Stresemann's becoming chancellor in 1923 marked "the return of political liberty," which, Haffner writes, Germans regarded "not as a gift, but as a deprivation."
Haffner goes on: "The great danger of life in Germany has always been emptiness and boredom. The menace of monotony hangs, as it has always hung, over the great plains of northern and eastern Germany, with their colorless towns and their all too industrious, efficient, and conscientious business and organizations. With it comes a horror vacui and the yearning for 'salvation': through alcohol, through superstition, or, best of all, through a vast, overpowering, cheap mass intoxication."
From Charles Tayler's review of Sebastian Haffner's Defying Hitler (Salon 2002). The review has this tag line: "A newly discovered memoir by a German classified as 'Aryan' describes the insidious early spread of Nazism and how hard it was to resist."
(In 2021, it's tempting to substitute "Wokism" and see how that tag line reads now. Insidious spread, indeed.)
In the end, we return to the question, just how much do you love truth? Do you really love truth or are you just curious? Do you love it enough to rebuild your understanding to conform to a reality that doesn't fit your current beliefs, and doesn't feel 120% happy? Do you love truth enough to continue seeking even when it hurts, when it reveals aspects of yourself (or human society, or the universe) that are shocking, complex and disturbing, or humbling, glorious and amazing - or even, when truth is far beyond human mind itself? Just how much do we love truth? It's a good question to ask ourselves, I think.
Wolves in sheep's clothing..
What's going on? The ground is shifting again. "The latest New South Wales roadmap to recovery outlines a range of freedoms for fully vaccinated...
Africa is doing really well. They just have to ban the vaccinated from travelling there, and they should be all good! LOL No problems at all.
Ah... all the white kneelers? Rainbow wearing, metro men?
Yeah, and they all got hoisted by their own petard.
Comment: See also: