© Unsplash/Lux Productions

"less harmful in the context of a canonical literary heritage that is shaped by, and continues, a history of oppression". And the justification? It'd be "a dereliction of our duty as gatekeepers to allow such casual racism to go unchecked."

"Problems are encountered continually with respect to the history of demeaning terms associated with disability and indigenous cultures, as well as the immigrants who have shaped modern America and Britain. Trigger warnings, with indications of harmful content for intersectional identities, will protect researchers, children and general readers from offensiveness or hurt that can emerge in otherwise safe search queries or acts of browsing."

Most people would struggle to find kids' classics Little House On The Prairie and Dr Seuss offensive. But a UK university is failing to learn the lessons of the past by insisting they carry warnings for 'harmful content'.Book banning and book burning - the attempted annihilation of a culture by attacking the written word - is nothing new.Just ask thea couple of thousand years-or-so ago - he of the He liked to roast a book or two . As did the Romans a few hundred years later, and the Spanish invaders of the Americas in the 16th century. They had a blast burning books.Take, for example, the impact they had on the indigenous Mayan people, who lived on the land that is now Central America for thousands of years They were pretty damn good at it, too.Then along came the Conquistadors, who'd crossed the Atlantic from Spain. They - or to be precise, their priests - didn't much like the Mayans having their own thoughts on anything, and they certainly didn't approve of their religion. It was Catholicism or bust for these godly folk.They're called the Mayan Codices and the fact these books survived - by accident, as the priests missed a few - is the only reason we know exactly how much they'd learnt about the sky above them. Imagine our culture if it was reduced to just three books?In 1933, the Hitler Youth and Nazi-dominated student groups in 34 university towns and cities in Germany had a jolly old time building book bonfires from Jewish, liberal and leftist texts that they felt were 'un-German'.When Islamist militants invadedguess what they hunted down to destroy in order to enforce their narrow view of the world and rewrite history? Yup. Books.will be labelled withby researchers in the future, so sensitive souls can be made aware ofto highlight authors deemed - by these self-appointed 'experts' - "offensive to historically enslaved, colonised or denigrated people"Any scarily offensive words or images will be highlighted and flagged, and then a warning will be included at the beginning of the offending book.Writers receiving digital doctoring includefor her "stereotypical depictions of Native Americans". And, of course,gets a few dabs from that electronic red pen, for his Dr Seuss books. That's for "overt blackface" and cultural insensitivities.gets chastised for "white supremacy" in his book Bandit Jim Crow, he wrote under a pen name. Meanwhile, The Water Babies bya 19th-century novel about a kid chimney sweep, could have the potential to "harm readers without warning" for its depiction of Irish and black people.And, hey! Guess what?as the programme is being funded by aAll to make the digital collectionAccording to a funding bid document for this idiocy:so don't feel too left out if you're on the wrong side of the Atlantic. It's being funded by theand will give priority to online versions of children's books by "people of color" and texts that "showcase diversity".Of course it's not - don't be silly! The woke mob wants to warn you, an adult, about scary texts, too. Or just to delete them altogether.They've already managed to getbanned from some schools in (of course) California due to racism concerns - er, despite its theme of racial injustice. Other classics to make the banned list includeand- and that's exactly what we should do. Every book, surely, is offensive to someone, or it's probably not worth reading.Let's take a leaf out of the book of those Islamist raids on Timbuktu.We should be taking inspiration from these heroes rather than deleting our past.