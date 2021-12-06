© Reuters/Kahlil Ashawi



"We abhor the loss of innocent life and take all possible measures to prevent them. The possibility of a civilian casualty was immediately self-reported to US Central Command. We are initiating a full investigation of the allegations and will release the results when appropriate."

US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees military operations across the Middle East, announced the upcoming probe on Friday, hours after anSpokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement obtained by CNN:Friday's drone mission followswhich was alleged to have killed a senior terrorist operative. The military claimed no civilians had been killed in that attack.Last month, a New York Times investigation suggestedand may have resulted in the Pentagon's largest civilian casualty incident in the country. Following the Times probe,including some non-combatants, though it argued the women and children may have been working on behalf of the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist group at the time they perished.Another high-profile American strike on the Afghan capital Kabul over the summer - among the last US combat operations in its 20-year war in the country - was later found to have killed 10 civilians, including eight children. While theit later acknowledged these deaths, following a Times investigation.