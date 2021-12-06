Rabi'ah, Iraq Base
File photo of Forward Operating Base Hieder in the Ninewa Province town of Rabi'ah, Iraq.
Syrian state television reported on Sunday that multiple explosions had been heard inside the US base in the al-Tanf region in eastern Homs, near the Iraqi border.

The report follows a drone attack on the base in October, which US officials said they believed Iran was responsible for.


Comment: 'Believed' and 'highly likely is US intel speak means that there's no proof to back up their claim.


There were no reported injuries or deaths as a result of the attack in October, which involved five explosive-laden drones that targeted both US forces and opposition fighters, officials said.


Comment: 'Opposition fighters' usually means US backed terrorists employed to destabilise a region in its attempts at overthrowing the legitimate government.


US and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian forces on patrols to counter ISIS militants. The base is also located on a road serving as a vital link for Iranian-backed forces from Tehran all the way to southern Lebanon and Israel.


Comment: The US claims to be fighting ISIS in Syria whilst supporting ISIS in Afghanistan against the Taliban: Pepe Escobar: Afghanistan: between pipelines and ISIS-K, the Americans are still in play


The previous major Iranian attack on US forces was in January 2020, when Tehran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles on al-Asad air base in Iraq.