The report follows a drone attack on the base in October, which US officials said they believed Iran was responsible for.
Comment: 'Believed' and 'highly likely is US intel speak means that there's no proof to back up their claim.
There were no reported injuries or deaths as a result of the attack in October, which involved five explosive-laden drones that targeted both US forces and opposition fighters, officials said.
Comment: 'Opposition fighters' usually means US backed terrorists employed to destabilise a region in its attempts at overthrowing the legitimate government.
US and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian forces on patrols to counter ISIS militants. The base is also located on a road serving as a vital link for Iranian-backed forces from Tehran all the way to southern Lebanon and Israel.
Comment: The US claims to be fighting ISIS in Syria whilst supporting ISIS in Afghanistan against the Taliban: Pepe Escobar: Afghanistan: between pipelines and ISIS-K, the Americans are still in play
The previous major Iranian attack on US forces was in January 2020, when Tehran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles on al-Asad air base in Iraq.
Comment: See also: