Data from 2018 published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) Surveillance Summaries on Thursday showed that 2.3 percent of 8-year-old children were affected by autism.
Previous data published in March said only 1.9 percent of eight-year-old children in the U.S. had been diagnosed with autism.
The CDC emphasized the increase in autism diagnosis is believed to come from improvements in identifying children with autism.
Comment: They've been using this excuse for years. Discrepancies due to diagnostic differences should level out over time. When will they acknowledge that autism rates are actually increasing?
"The substantial progress in early identification is good news because the earlier that children are identified with autism, the sooner they can be connected to services and support," Karen Remley, director of CDC's National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities, said.
"Accessing these services at younger ages can help children do better in school and have a better quality of life," Remley added.
Data from 2014 showed children with autism were 50 percent more likely to get a diagnosis within 48 months of age than those who were born in 2010.
The CDC data comes from communities in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin.
The rates of autism in the communities vary with 1.7 percent of children in Missouri diagnosed with autism compared to 3.9 percent in California.
The CDC says the differences between communities could be due to a lack of resources to get an early diagnosis.
Comment: OR, the differences in autism rates between communities could be due to environmental exposures or any number of other possible reasons linked to geography (differences in vaccination rates between communities, perhaps?). When it comes down to it, the CDC have a vested interest in downplaying rising autism prevalence. They will continue to keep on explaining away the numbers so that they never have to actually address the issue.
