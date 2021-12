© Peter Summers/Getty Images



"My good friend and Oxford contemporary Ian Burnett is announced as the next Lord Chief Justice. At Oxford we always called him 'the Judge' and they always called me 'Prime Minister', but Ian's the one who's got there."

Matt Kennard is chief investigator at Declassified UK. He was a fellow and then director at the Centre for Investigative Journalism in London. Follow him on Twitter @kennardmatt



Mark Curtis is the editor of Declassified UK, and the author of five books and many articles on UK foreign policy.

Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett, the judge that will soon decide Julian Assange's fate, is a close personal friend ofThe two have known each other since their student days at Oxford in the 1970s, when Duncan called Burnett "the Judge". Burnett and his wife attended Duncan's birthday dinner at a members-only London club in 2017, when Burnett was a judge at the court of appeal.The founder of WikiLeaks faces life imprisonment in the US.In his recently published diaries, In The Thick of It , Duncan wrote in July 2017:In an emailed response to Declassified, Lord Chief Justice Burnett confirmed he and Duncan have been "friends since university days".Duncan studied politics and economics at St John's College, Oxford from 1976-79, while Burnett studied jurisprudence at Pembroke College in the same period.Duncan's diaries also show that as foreign minister he spoke privately to Lord Chief Justice Burnett in May 2019, a conversation that was not logged in government records. Burnett briefed him on a dinner he'd had with then prime minister Theresa May two days before.But Duncan told Declassified: "There was nothing that was required to be 'logged in government records'." He and Burnett both said nothing related to their roles as a minister or judge was discussed.As minister,in parliament in March 2018.In his diaries, Duncan refers to theDuncan watched UK police pulling the WikiLeaks publisher from the Ecuadorian embassy via a live-feed in the Operations Room at the top of the Foreign Office. He later admitted he was "trying to keep the smirk off [his] face", and hosted drinks at his parliamentary office for the team involved in the eviction.Duncan reported he gave Moreno "a beautiful porcelain plate from the Buckingham Palace gift shop.""Job done," he added.Duncan's diaries also highlight a birthday dinner held for him in June 2017 that was attended by Burnett and his wife. The dinner, held at the private Beefsteak club in London the day before the general election, was a "generous present from David Ross", Duncan noted.Ross, a businessman and co-founder of Carphone Warehouse, has funded an array of Conservative MPs, including Duncan, and gave the Conservative Party £250,000 to fight the 2019 election.Other guests included the Syrian-Saudi billionaire businessman Wafic Saïd. Long close to the Saudi royal family, Saïd helped negotiate the massive UK-Saudi arms deal known as al-Yamamah in the 1980s.Saïd's wife, Rosemary, who was also in attendance, is another major donor to the Conservative Party and has funded Boris Johnson. She was a guest at David Cameron's "Leader's Group" meetings of key party donors.Other attendees at Duncan's birthday dinner included, Duncan's close colleague and friend,Also present wasSir Alan Duncan and Lord Chief Justice Burnett both told Declassified they have never discussed the Julian Assange case with each other.