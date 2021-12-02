© Reuters/Spasiyana Sergieva



"NATO refuses to consider our proposals on de-escalation of tensions and prevention of dangerous incidents. On the contrary, the alliance's military infrastructure is moving closer to Russia's borders... The nightmarish scenario of military confrontation is returning."

"We have to be clear-eyed, we need to be realistic about the challenges we face. We know that Russia has been willing to use these types of military capabilities before to conduct aggressive actions against Ukraine."

Europe may be returning to a situation of military confrontation, andForeign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed on Thursday.Speaking in Stockholm, which is currently hosting a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Lavrov emphasized that Moscow wants to improve "strategic stability" on the continent, which he said is "rapidly eroding."Accusing the US-led bloc of rejecting constructive discussion, Lavrov said:Lavrov's comments come amid increasing fears over an alleged military buildup on the Russian border with Ukraine. Since the start of November, somean allegation strongly denied by the Kremlin.Last month,