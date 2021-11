© Reuters



"There is a threat today that there will be war tomorrow. We are entirely prepared for an escalation."

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukraine's intelligence service has uncovered plans to stage a coup involving people from Russia that was due to occur next week.in his comments at a press conference in Kyiv on November 26.At the press conference involving journalists from Ukraine and abroad, Zelenskiy also saidMedia outlets including The New York Times and Bloomberg havewith some saying a potential invasion could be "on a scale far greater" than in 2014, when Russia seized the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea."We never do things like that," Peskov said.owns Ukraine's largest private power utility,plus multiple businesses in eastern Ukraine, including steel and iron-ore producers, a bank, insurers, and a television channel.In his other comments on November 26, Zelenskiy said thatZelenskythe press conference:Zelenskiy also said his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, would soon be contacting representatives of Russia about the standoff between the two countries. Separately,U.S. intelligence officials and senior figures in Ukraine's military have suggested that as many as 92,000 Russian troops are massed to the north and east of Ukraine -- many in the area around Yelnya, near Russia's border with its ally Belarus -- and in Crimea, the peninsula that lies south of mainland Ukraine.Amid Russia's build-up,this week quoted sources in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration as saying it was considering sending military advisers and new equipment including weapons to Ukraine.Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington had "real concerns" about the Russian military moves and a possible new offensive, which he warned would be a "serious mistake."Moscow, which also massed thousands of troops along its border with Ukraine last spring, has