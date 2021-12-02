Sunshine Village is Closed Today December 1st.



Parks Canada is closing the access road immediately and for the entire day due to heavy snow and extreme avalanche risks. We are suspending operations today.



We apologize for any inconveniences

A popular ski resort in Alberta's Rockies was forced to shut down Wednesday due to heavy snow as a strong winter storm ascended on the area.Sunshine Village in Banff closed its doors after Parks Canada restricted access to the entrance road for the entire day due to heavy snow and extreme avalanche risks, according to a tweet the ski resort posted."We are suspending operations today. We apologize for any inconveniences," the resort added.Significant accumulations are expected along Highway 22 as well, from north of Cochrane to Rocky Mountain House then west to Nordegg, according to TWN.The forecast also reports that several systems could move across the Prairies through next week, bringing snow to the southern Prairies this weekend. Other heavy weather systems could hit Alberta early next week.